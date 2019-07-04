Bangalore news LIVE updates: City police likely to introduce token system in stations; Karnataka survey to assess school dropouts in August

Bangalore news LIVE updates: City police likely to introduce token system in stations; Karnataka survey to assess school dropouts in Augusthttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-crime-live-bengaluru-rains-5813994/
The Bengaluru City Police are likely to introduce token system across in a bid to resolve cases on priority basis. According to City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar, this is being done to avoid people reaching out directly to superior officers when they feel issues aren’t solved at the station level. He added that the feasibility of the same is currently being discussed with legal experts and the same would be introduced soon.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka state government will carry out a survey in August to assess school dropouts in the state. Confirming this, chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar Wednesday directed the Department of Women and Child Development to make arrangements to collect details. According to the primary and secondary education department’s Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS), at least 70,000 children from the age group 6-18 are dropouts in the state
Karnataka: A 10th standard student committed suicide by hanging herself in one of the classrooms of her school in Shanti Grama, yesterday. Case registered at Shanti Grama police station, investigation underway.
Meanwhile, in a first in Karnataka, a 15-member all-women Railway Protection Force (RPF) team will travel in different trains in a bid to enhance the safety of women passengers. Named Shakthi, the teams pledge to work real-time on complaints from women passengers.
At the same time, a unique event is being organised by a citizens group in Bengaluru — the ‘best ward councillors/corporators’. The civic group will award the ‘Corporator No 1' award based on work accomplished by their representatives.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
A tenth standard student committed suicide by hanging herself in a classroom of her school on Wednesday. The incident took place in a school in Shanti Grama, of Hassan Taluk. A case has been filed at the Shanti Grama police station and the investigation is underway.
Explained: How stable is Karnataka govt?
The resignations imply that Congress tally in the 224-member strong Assembly falls from 79 (including the Speaker) to 77. While this reduction does not, by itself, rob the current government of a majority — because the coalition enjoys a simple majority thanks to the support of 37 JD(S) MLAs as well as 2 Independents and 1 BSP MLA – yet it signals an opportunity where the principal opposition, the BJP, can turn the tables on the government. One key change brought about by the two resignations is that the effective simple majority mark in the House falls from 113 seats to 112. That’s because the overall strength of the assembly is just 222 as against 224 earlier.
Light rain likely in Bangalore today
The weatherman has predicted light rains in Bangalore today, most likely by evening. According to IMD's weather forecast, "Surface winds very likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 31 and 21 degree Celsius respectively."