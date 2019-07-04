Bangalore news LIVE updates: City police likely to introduce token system in stations; Karnataka survey to assess school dropouts in August

The Bengaluru City Police are likely to introduce token system across in a bid to resolve cases on priority basis. According to City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar, this is being done to avoid people reaching out directly to superior officers when they feel issues aren’t solved at the station level. He added that the feasibility of the same is currently being discussed with legal experts and the same would be introduced soon.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka state government will carry out a survey in August to assess school dropouts in the state. Confirming this, chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar Wednesday directed the Department of Women and Child Development to make arrangements to collect details. According to the primary and secondary education department’s Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS), at least 70,000 children from the age group 6-18 are dropouts in the state