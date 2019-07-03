Bangalore news LIVE updates: Bangalore Mayor issues notices to plastic-making units

They were booked based on the complaint filed by Chandrashekhar R, Assistant Executive Engineer of BBMP. The complainant said the two companies — Vodafone and ACT — had damaged a road close to Bellandur skywalk while digging to lay OFCs without permission.

Representatives of two mobile service providers were booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for damaging two roads in Bellanduru while laying optical fibre cables (OFC).

The resignation of Congress' Vijayanagar legislator Anand Singh is being examined, says Karnataka assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. As for rebel Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi's resignation, he said neither he nor his office was in receipt of his resignation letter, which Jarkiholi has claimed he had sent through fax. "We are not a postal department", he said.

Despite the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) raiding and closing plastic manufacturing units in the outskirts, no major impact has been felt in the city. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said they would write to the district administration to take action.

Bangalore news LIVE today: In a crackdown on plastic bag makers in the city, Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun decided to issue notices to plastic-making units.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru faced congestion today as several flights were diverted here from Mumbai after heavy rains brought the Maximum City to a standstill. A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur-Mumbai, SG6237, overshot the main runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport close to midnight, halting operations on it.

READ: Mumbai airport’s main runway shut after heavy rain, several flights diverted to Bengaluru

The Central government has initiated projects worth Rs 906.65 crores to recharge and rejuvenate the Bengaluru lakes under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) programme of the Ministry of Urban Development.

READ: Centre initiates projects worth Rs 906 cr to rejuvenate polluted Bengaluru lakes

Meanwhile, the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said it had registered a total of 1041 cases of dengue so far this year even though doctors in the city feel the numbers could be much more. Moreover, anecdotal evidence from clinics and nursing homes speak about a large number of patients being diagnosed with similar mosquito-borne diseases.

READ| BBMP registers 1041 dengue cases in 2019, doctors say numbers downplayed

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.