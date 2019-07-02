Bangalore news LIVE updates: BBMP to begin clearing stormwater drain encroachments from Yelahanka

In a fresh setback to the wobbly coalition government in Karnataka, two Congress MLAs on Monday resigned from the state assembly, reducing the party’s strength to 78 in the 225-member House. Congress MLA from Vijayanagar, Anand Singh and MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi from Gokak in Belagavi district submitted their resignation letters to the assembly speaker.

At the same time, 34 BBMP corporators and a Regional Commissioner have been issued notices from the Karnataka High Court for failing to file details on their assets and liabilities. The notice was served as the High Court was hearing a petition filed by social activist Anil Shetty who sought disqualification of these corporators.

Bangalore’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will begin clearing stormwater drain encroachments in the city, starting from Yelahanka. A demolition drive is scheduled to begin from BBMP’s Yelahanka and East Zones this week, according to BBMP officials. As many as 1,741 encroachments along stormwater drains were identified earlier from various parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Indigo airline passengers Monday faced difficulty boarding flights at the Bengaluru airport after the airline’s server was down for more than half-an-hour. “Due to some technical reasons, IndiGo server at Bangalore airport was down from 4:29 am to 5:07 am this morning. The server is restored and functioning normally. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” an Indigo airline spokesperson said in a statement.

At the same time, the inter-state bus strike by private operators from Kerala was called off on Monday and services resumed. The decision was announced after bus operators from Interstate Bus Owners Association (IBOA) were given assurances by Kerala government that fines related to inter-state permits will not be a stumbling block in operations. The bus operators also agreed to set up a redressal system to address passenger grievances.

Meanwhike, the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said it had registered a total of 1041 cases of dengue so far this year even though doctors in the city feel the numbers could be much more. Moreover, anecdotal evidence from clinics and nursing homes speak about a large number of patients being diagnosed with similar mosquito-borne diseases.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.