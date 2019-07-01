Bangalore news LIVE updates: Falling iron gate kills guard at IISc; select govt school students to discuss gender roles

A security guard was killed and two of his colleagues injured after an iron gate at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) collapsed on them Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Gowtham Biswas (24), hailing from Odisha while Y Nayak from Odisha and Anil Kumar from Bihar, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. According to the police, the incident took place when Gowtham pushed the sliding iron gate to allow entry to a visitor in a car when the gate collapsed on him.

Meanwhile, in a bid to promote positive gender roles among boys and girls in government schools, the British Deputy High Commission unveiled a project on Sunday titled ‘Changing moves changing minds’. Discussions and open conversations on gender inequality will be held in 25 schools among more than 7,000 students across Bangalore as part of the pilot project. The project aims to reach more than 3 lakh students from different cities in India later.

An Air India Express flight with 183 passengers on board veered off the taxiway after landing at the Mangalore Airport on Sunday. All passengers and crew members on board the Dubai-Mangalore flight are safe, the airlines said in a statement. The incident happened at around 5.40 pm after the aircraft landed at Mangaluru International Airport and was proceeding on the taxiway towards the terminal.

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old British Council Library in Bangalore has just undergone a major revamp — from that of a classic library space to a cultural hub hosting theatre workshops, art workshops, literary events and panel discussions.

At the same time, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Friday for questioning in the IMA ponzi scheme case.

