Bangalore news LIVE updates: Traffic fines hiked in Karnataka; experts warn govt of Bengaluru water crisis next

Get ready to pay more if caught for any traffic violation from today in Bangalore as the Karnataka transport department has hiked traffic fines. According to the special gazette including the same published on Thursday, fines have been fixed focusing on the offender, contrary to fixing fines depending on vehicle categories.

Using mobile phone while driving will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 2,000 subsequently (earlier Rs 300 to Rs 500) while the fine for driving a vehicle without insurance is Rs 1,000 now (Rs 500 formerly). At the same time, the parking violation will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 from now on. The revised fines have come into effect immediately since its gazette publication.

Meanwhile, several experts and activists have approached the state government to warn that Bengaluru might be the next Chennai in terms of facing a water crisis. The experts, led by freedom fighter HS Doreswamy, have advised the government to make use of the rains the city receives in abundance to ensure water supply in the city is not hit, rather than going for plans of drawing water from Linganamakki Reservoir and the Yettinahole water project.