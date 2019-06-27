Bangalore news LIVE updates: Stray dog menace: Bengaluru Mayor tours affected areas in city

Bangalore University has invited applications for guest faculty for BE/BTech and MTech (Mechanical Engineering) courses for the 2019-20 academic year. The applications should reach the Chairman, Department of Mechanical Engineering, UVCE, KR Circle, Bengaluru, on or before June 29. For more information, contact 080-22961871.

The mayor conducted an inspection at the BBMP Boys School in Austin Town and surrounding areas in central Bengaluru and took the officials to task when the public told her that no action had been taken despite several complaints about stray dogs in the area.

Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Wednesday visited areas hit by the stray dog menace in the city, following recent incidents of dog attacks on children in the city.

A five-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after he was attacked by stray dogs in Soladevanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Villagers said Durgesh was attacked by a pack of stray dogs when he was returning from a local shop after purchasing a packet of biscuits. The boy succumbed to his injuries soon after the incident.

The demand for Indian bullfrog meat, also known as ‘jumping chicken’, is at its peak in Goan restaurants as monsoon season kicks in. This has forced Karnataka forest officials to be on their toes as large-scale poaching from the state and illegal trade of the same to Goa are expected to take place.

Confirming this, Deputy Conservator of Forests in Karwar, KV Vasantha Reddy told indianexpress.com that all check-posts on the state borders are on high alert to curb poachers trading the same to Goa.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.