Bangalore news LIVE updates: Citizens to pick best corporator; aerators to be installed to save water
Citizens of the city will soon evaluate their respective corporators in a survey being conducted by an NGO. The most popular corporator will be given the ‘Corporator No. 1 Award’ as they will be juged on the basis of their implementation of the ward-committee meetings that began in December 2018.
Meanwhile, the Indian Plumbers’ Association (IPA) have encouraged the use of ‘Aerators’ in a bid to reduce wastage of fresh water. IPA will jointly implement the installation of the same in upcoming apartment complexes in a tie-up with builders as part of their ‘I Save Water’ campaign.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains to continue in Bengaluru city on Tuesday. According to the daily forecast, rain is very likely in the city, mostly by evening. "Surface winds likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively," reads the report.
Travelling to Kerala from Bangalore has become an uphill task for thousands of commuters as private interstate bus operators are on an indefinite strike from Monday. The Inter-State Bus Owners Association (IBOA)’s Kerala chapter has ceased operations to protest alleged harassment by the Kerala motor vehicles department.
In an incident that mimics Danny Boyle’s movie 127 Hours, a man who escaped from an alcohol de-addiction and rehabilitation centre was stuck between two boulders for four hours in Hampi, Hoskote in Karnataka.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
