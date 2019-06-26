Bangalore news LIVE updates: Citizens to pick best corporator; aerators to be installed to save water

Citizens of the city will soon evaluate their respective corporators in a survey being conducted by an NGO. The most popular corporator will be given the ‘Corporator No. 1 Award’ as they will be juged on the basis of their implementation of the ward-committee meetings that began in December 2018.

Meanwhile, the Indian Plumbers’ Association (IPA) have encouraged the use of ‘Aerators’ in a bid to reduce wastage of fresh water. IPA will jointly implement the installation of the same in upcoming apartment complexes in a tie-up with builders as part of their ‘I Save Water’ campaign.