Bangalore news LIVE updates: E-city, Attibele toll hike from July 1; BMRCL lodges complaint on ‘missing’ copper wires

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains to continue in Bengaluru city on Tuesday. According to the daily forecast, rain is very likely in the city, mostly by evening. "Surface winds likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively," reads the report.

Independent MLAs R. Shankar and H. Nagesh who got inducted into the Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka state cabinet were alloted portfolios on Monday, after a 10-day wait since swearing in. While Shankar will be Municipalities and Local Bodies minister, Nagesh has been allotted Small Scale Industries, according to a government gazette notification issued on Monday.

Cops from Bengaluru City Police department opened fire at rowdy-sheeter Ashok at Kasthuri Nagar after he tried to attack them to evade arrest. The accused has been admitted to Bowring hospital with bullet injuries on his leg.

Visitors at Bangalore's iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden might soon get a chance to get an aerial view of the park as a proposal for walkway at the height of 50-feet is awaiting approval. The proposal has been sent by the Karnataka Horticulture department to the tourism department. If approved, the project might cost up to Rs 1 crore and this would even enable eco-watchers, botanists and taxonomists to do their work easier.

At the same time, the BMRCL has lodged a police complaint after officials discovered that around 490 metres of copper wire and conductors weighing 1,225 kg went missing. These were installed along the tracks between Baiyappanahalli and Swami Vivekananda Road metro stations on the Purple line. It is estimated that the ‘lost’ material is worth Rs 5 lakh.

Travelling outside Bangalore and re-entering the city after a trip outside city limits will get more expensive from July 1, as toll fares at Electronic City and Attibele has been revised. While the hike ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 10 for daily one-side trips, monthly pass charges have been hiked by a minimum of Rs 20.

A 22-year-old singer and dancer who fractured his spinal cord while attempting a stunt for popular mobile app TikTok recently died at a Bengaluru hospital on Sunday. Kumaraswamy battled for life for eight days at Victoria Hospital after trying a backflip for the TikTok video. He lost his balance while performing the stunt and fell down and fractured his spinal cord.

READ: Injured while performing stunt for TikTok, Karnataka youth dies in hospital

A 44-year-old daily wage worker allegedly attempted suicide on the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha building in Bangalore on Monday. R Revanna Kumar, who hails from Chickballapur, allegedly tried to slit his throat and wrist inside a restroom next to Room no. 332 of Karnataka’s Legislative Assembly building.

READ: Man allegedly attempts suicide inside Karnataka Assembly, calls for raise in minimum wage

After two persons fell to their death from the second floor of a pub in Church Street on Friday, Bengaluru Police said they will instruct building owners to install safety barriers to prevent such accidents.

READ: After Church Street pub accident, Bangalore Police want safety barriers on rooftops

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.