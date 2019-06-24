Bangalore news LIVE updates: Lalbagh trees to have QR codes; Sunday rains cool down Bengaluru

Visitors at Bangalore’s iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden will soon get to know more on the origin, species and other details of several trees at their fingertips live, thanks to the authorities’ decision to install QR codes on trees in the next six months.

According to officials of the horticulture department, QR codes will provide information to visitors on the height, width, age, texture, lifespan, and other vital points of each tree.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru city witnessed advancing monsoon on Sunday as several areas around MG Road, Koramangala and Lalbagh Road received heavy rain. HAL Airport recorded the highest rainfall (28 mm) until 7.30 pm on Sunday according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC). Although three cases of tree fall were reported to BBMP from Mysore Bank Circle, Vannarpet and Mission Road, no damages were registered.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted a fall in temperature in and around Bengaluru city today. According to the met department’s daily report, mercury levels are expected to be between 20 and 29 degree Celsius in the city on Monday. Rain is very likely in the city, mostly by evening.