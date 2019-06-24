Bangalore news LIVE updates: Lalbagh trees to have QR codes; Sunday rains cool down Bengaluru

Bangalore news LIVE updates: Lalbagh trees to have QR codes; Sunday rains cool down Bengaluruhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-crime-live-bengaluru-rains-5796394/
Bangalore LIVE news today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Visitors at Bangalore’s iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden will soon get to know more on the origin, species and other details of several trees at their fingertips live, thanks to the authorities’ decision to install QR codes on trees in the next six months.
According to officials of the horticulture department, QR codes will provide information to visitors on the height, width, age, texture, lifespan, and other vital points of each tree.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru city witnessed advancing monsoon on Sunday as several areas around MG Road, Koramangala and Lalbagh Road received heavy rain. HAL Airport recorded the highest rainfall (28 mm) until 7.30 pm on Sunday according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC). Although three cases of tree fall were reported to BBMP from Mysore Bank Circle, Vannarpet and Mission Road, no damages were registered.
Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted a fall in temperature in and around Bengaluru city today. According to the met department’s daily report, mercury levels are expected to be between 20 and 29 degree Celsius in the city on Monday. Rain is very likely in the city, mostly by evening.
IMA chief Mansoor releases video, claims conspiracy
Absconding chief of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) group Mohammed Mansoor Khan has released a video promising to return to India saying that he would expose several people in power including politicians and an IAS officer, who planned conspiracy to lead his business to bankruptcy. In the video shot from an undisclosed location, he claims that he left the country as he faced several life threats. Khan has also expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation, according to the video uploaded on YouTube by IMA group titled "IMA Mansoor's Message to CP Alok Kumar & Investors."
Rains predicted in Bangalore today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains to continue in Bengaluru city on Monday. According to the daily forecast, rain is very likely in the city, mostly by evening. "Surface winds likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively," reads the report.
Lalbagh trees to get QR codes soon
Visitors at Bangalore’s iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden will soon get to know more on the origin, species and other details of several trees at their fingertips live, thanks to the authorities’ decision to install QR codes on trees in the next six months. According to officials of the horticulture department, QR codes will provide information to visitors on the height, width, age, texture, lifespan, and other vital points of each tree. Lalbagh is home to over 19,000 trees with 2,850 species. Taxonomists are now on a survey to record tree details.
Meanwhile, five Bangalore girls will be travelling to Lyon later this month to take part in Festival 19, a 10-day event that will bring together disadvantaged youngsters from across the globe. Festival 19, which coincides with the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, seeks to empower women and girls through football.
At the same time, two persons died after falling off the second floor of a pub located in Church Street, Bengaluru on Friday night. The victims have been identified by the police as Pawan, who worked with a leading newspaper in the city, and Vedha, who worked in a private IT firm.
In another incident, a joyride turned harmful for four people after a ride in Bengaluru’s Wonderla amusement park malfunctioned. The news came to light Friday afternoon after a video of the mishap went viral on social media.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
