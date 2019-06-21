Bangalore news Live updates: Rain likely this weekend in city; Civic agencies get ready

Meanwhile, Doddaballapur Congress MLA T Venkataramanaiah has been appointed as Chairman Bengaluru International Airport Planning Authority (BIAPPA) in place of Devanahalli JD(S) MLA Nisarga Narayanaswamy. Narayanaswamy has been appointed as Chairman of the Satellite Township Ring Road Authority. All these appointments are equivalent to the Cabinet rank Minister, the order said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely across interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. The onset of monsoon has already witnessed a delay of more than 20 days this year and the city is expected to receive around 4 cm of rain this weekend.

Meanwhile, a photo of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on an auto helped Bengaluru traffic police trace a driver involved in a hit-and-run case. Rama Rao, a 65-year-old retired police constable, was killed after he was mowed down by an auto near Madiwala market in East Bengaluru on Monday. He was earlier working with the Karnataka State Reserve Police.

At the same time, Bengaluru’s local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras around all lakes in the city in a bid to prevent illegal activities such as encroachment, damaging or dumping garbage and other materials into the water bodies.

Meanwhile, a farmer from Mangaluru district has developed a machine that will help arecanut growers spray pesticides and harvest nuts from the trees. The machine, developed by a 60-year-old farmer, K Ganapathi Bhat, is modelled on a bike and allows a person to sit on it to scale the trees up and down with ease.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916