Bangalore news LIVE updates: Karnataka coalition govt to release 1-year achievement book today

The weatherman has predicted light rains in Bangalore today, most likely by evening. According to IMD's daily weather report, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky throughout the day. "Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 32 and 21 degree Celsius respectively," reads the report.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition government will release a one-year achievement book will be released today in Vidhana Soudha today. The HD Kumaraswamy-led government will complete 13 months since its formation on June 23. CM Kumaraswamy and Deputy CM G Parameshwara will jointly release the book at 12 noon Thursday in Vidhana Soudha.

The VK Obaidullah government school in Shivajinagar, partly administered by a private investment firm of the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) group of companies, is facing problems with the group and its missing founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan accused of defrauding hundreds of investors through Ponzi schemes run by his firm. The school, which has nearly 1,700 students, was renovated and partly administered by the IMA Group under a memorandum of understanding signed with the Karnataka government in 2015. The IMA Group has claimed to have spent Rs 16 crore in developing the school under a three-year MoU renewed last year.

Bangalore has secured one among the top 10 spots in the best 10 global cities list in the Asia Pacific region for cross-border investment in the real estate sector. According to the rankings, investment in the sector has doubled to over Rs 11,000 crore in FY19 when compared to Rs 5,573 crore in FY18. The survey by CBRE South Asia, a global real estate consultancy also noted that the city being featured second on the list of best Global Startup Ecosystem Growth Index by ‘Compass’ Infrastructure in 2018 was another contributing factor to the fete.

Meanwhile, 21 government schools in Karnataka will offer daily yoga lessons to students from June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The initiative named Yoga for Young is spearheaded by the Akshaya Patra Foundation and aims to give students an option to consider yoga as a career option and to help them improve posture, concentration, and overall health.

As the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka is about to complete 13 months since its formation, a one-year achievement book will be released today in Vidhana Soudha. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy CM G Parameshwara will jointly release the book at 12 noon Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Buddhist monk residing in a Tibetan colony in Mundgod, Uttara Kannada district was duped online of Rs 1.73 crore by a person claiming to be working with the US army. Karma Kedup (74), the victim, has lodged a complaint at Mundgod police station. As the amount is over Rs 1 crore, police have handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Read: Karnataka: Monk duped of Rs 1.73 crore by person posing as US Army staffer

In a relief to many environmentalists and activist groups in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Tuesday informed the High Court that it had dropped the controversial steel flyover project. The project, proposed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) between Basaveshwara Circle (Chalukya Circle) and Hebbal, hit headlines as citizens came out in large numbers to oppose its construction.

Read: Karnataka govt blinks, drops bridge project as #SteelFlyoverBeda campaign wins

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.