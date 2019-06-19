Bangalore news LIVE updates: Congress suspends Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig for ‘anti-party activities’

Reacting to Roshan Baig's suspension, Shantinagar MLA N.A. Haris took it to Twitter to say that he welcomes the AICC decision. "I welcome this decision of @AICC to suspend Roshan Baig from the Congress Party. As a senior leader not only did he violate the discipline of the party but worked against the party. His actions are unpardonable.The @INCIndia is committed to work for the people of this country," he wrote on Twitter.

Bangalore police has so far seized more than 300 bikes of the Rapido bike taxi service. The seizures are going on for the past three months. Government agencies say that Bike taxis have no place in the law. A case has also been filed in the cybercrime department for the total shutdown of the Rapido bike taxi app in Bangalore.

In what is seen as a welcome development for hundreds of commuters, train No.06550 / 06549 KSR Bengaluru – Jolarpettai – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will run as a regular train (66550 / 66549) KSR Bengaluru – Jolarpettai – KSR Bengaluru MEMU with existing composition, timings and days of service, with effect from today (June 19).

The weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas of Bengaluru today. According to the India Meteorological Department's daily report, Bangalore will witness a generally cloudy sky throughout the day. "Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 31 and 22 degree Celsius respectively," the report reads.

Meanwhile, train No.06550 / 06549 KSR Bengaluru – Jolarpettai – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will run as a regular train (66550 / 66549) KSR Bengaluru – Jolarpettai – KSR Bengaluru MEMU with existing composition, timings and days of service, with effect from today (June 19).

Baig had called Venugopal a “buffoon”, Siddaramaiah “arrogant” and Gundu Rao a “flop show” and blamed them for the poor showing of the party in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha polls.

Bangalore news LIVE updates: Senior Congress leader and Shivajinagar MLA R. Roshan Baig has been suspended from the party. The approval by the High Command was notified to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Tuesday night. According to KPCC’s statement, the action has been taken against him “on account of his anti-party activities.”

At the same time, around 6,900 kilometres of 11kV high-tension overhead lines in the Bangalore Metropolitan Area Zone will soon take an underground route. The development is expected to bring down instances of power disruption and cases of electrocution, according to BESCOM officials.

Read more: Bangalore’s power cables to go underground soon

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj took to Twitter to share an incident that took place in Gulmarg when a woman and her daughter (fans of his) wanted to take a selfie with him. Raj tweeted that the duo approached him for a selfie and he obliged. However, at this point, the woman’s husband barged in and starting abusing his wife and daughter for taking a selfie with Prakash Raj.

Read more: Enjoy your vacation, Prakash Raj tells man unhappy with wife taking selfie with actor At the same time, Belagavi railway station will soon get a second entry gate, thanks to a surprise inspection by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi. In his first surprise inspection in Karnataka after taking over as the minister, Angadi said, “A second entry provision to Belagavi railway station from Shastri Nagar end is necessary to keep up to the needs of the growing city.”

Read more: Belagavi railway station to get improved facilities as Minister Suresh Angadi steps in