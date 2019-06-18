Bangalore news Live updates: Traffic diversion near MG Road leaves commuters angry

A portion of the Kamaraj Road, connecting MG road with Cubbon road was blocked for traffic to take up construction of metro work. Bangalore Metro said the stretch would be closed to traffic for at least three to four years for the construction of the underground MG road metro station. Though metro officials had intimated about the Kamaraj road blockage, commuters were angry and confused as barricades came up on Monday.

Hundreds of private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics in Karnataka suspended outpatient services on Monday on a call given by the Indian Medical Association to hold a daylong strike in solidarity with the doctors protesting in West Bengal.

Despite an appeal from the Karnataka Health Family Welfare Minister to limit doctors protest to a symbolic gesture, on Monday, many of the private hospitals have suspended their out-patient services in Bengaluru. However, some clinics in the city were open for patients with a board which says ‘ zero tolerance to violence’.