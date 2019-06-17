Bangalore LIVE News Updates: Sanitary workers to go on indefinite strike from July in Karnataka

From July 1 the garbage collection may affect across Karnataka as Pourakarmikas(sanitary workers) have decided to go on an indefinite strike.

The strike will obstruct the door-to-door garbage collection, road cleaning and other works in Bangalore as well as major cities in the state. The Karnataka State Corporation, Municipality, Town Municipality, Pourakarmika Maha Union has called for the indefinite strike as they fear reintroduction of the contract system

Around 12 African nationals were arrested in Bengaluru on Sunday for overstaying in the country despite the expiry of their visas.

The foreigners had come to India on student, tourist and business visas and did not return, the police said. Early this month, 21 nationals from various African countries had been arrested on a similar charge.