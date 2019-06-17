Bangalore LIVE News Updates: Sanitary workers to go on indefinite strike from July in Karnataka

Toggle Menu
Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall, Bengaluru- Express Photo by Aaron Pereira

From July 1 the garbage collection may affect across Karnataka as Pourakarmikas(sanitary workers) have decided to go on an indefinite strike.

The strike will obstruct the door-to-door garbage collection, road cleaning and other works in Bangalore as well as major cities in the state. The Karnataka State Corporation, Municipality, Town Municipality, Pourakarmika Maha Union has called for the indefinite strike as they fear reintroduction of the contract system

Around 12 African nationals were arrested in Bengaluru on Sunday for overstaying in the country despite the expiry of their visas.

The foreigners had come to India on student, tourist and business visas and did not return, the police said. Early this month, 21 nationals from various African countries had been arrested on a similar charge.

Live Blog

Bangalore Karnataka Live News Today, Bangalore Weather Today, Bengaluru Weather and Temperature Forecast:  Bangalore Live News Today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily LIVE blog

To cater to the workers of Bengaluru Airport and other associated businesses around the airport premises, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced non-AC bus services to the airport from various parts of the city.

Read: BMTC begins non-AC bus services to Bengaluru airport

In a bid to bring down instances of power disruption and cases of electrocution, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has decided to carry out underground cabling work in the city.

Around 6,900 kilometres of 11kV high-tension overhead lines in the Bangalore Metropolitan Area Zone will soon take an underground route, according to BESCOM officials.

Read: Bangalore’s power cables to go underground soon

Of 176 talukas, 156 have been listed as drought-hit following the failure of the northeast monsoon between October and December 2018. Of these, 107 talukas have been listed as having severe drought conditions and 49 under moderate drought conditions by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC)

The economic survey of the state for 2018-19 has projected “a negative growth of 4.8 percent in the agricultural sector because of the drought situation prevailing due to scarcity of rain”

Read: Karnataka: Nearly 9 in 10 talukas hit by drought, 2/3rds of irrigation tanks run dry

 

