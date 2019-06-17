Bangalore LIVE News Updates: Sanitary workers to go on indefinite strike from July in Karnataka

Bangalore LIVE News Updates: Sanitary workers to go on indefinite strike from July in Karnatakahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-crime-live-bengaluru-rains-5783451/
From July 1 the garbage collection may affect across Karnataka as Pourakarmikas(sanitary workers) have decided to go on an indefinite strike.
The strike will obstruct the door-to-door garbage collection, road cleaning and other works in Bangalore as well as major cities in the state. The Karnataka State Corporation, Municipality, Town Municipality, Pourakarmika Maha Union has called for the indefinite strike as they fear reintroduction of the contract system
Around 12 African nationals were arrested in Bengaluru on Sunday for overstaying in the country despite the expiry of their visas.
The foreigners had come to India on student, tourist and business visas and did not return, the police said. Early this month, 21 nationals from various African countries had been arrested on a similar charge.
To cater to the workers of Bengaluru Airport and other associated businesses around the airport premises, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced non-AC bus services to the airport from various parts of the city.
Of 176 talukas, 156 have been listed as drought-hit following the failure of the northeast monsoon between October and December 2018. Of these, 107 talukas have been listed as having severe drought conditions and 49 under moderate drought conditions by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC)
The economic survey of the state for 2018-19 has projected “a negative growth of 4.8 percent in the agricultural sector because of the drought situation prevailing due to scarcity of rain”