Bangalore LIVE News Updates: Monsoon likely to hit Karnataka by June 20
Bangalore Live News Today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily LIVE blog
The numerical weather prediction division of the Indian Meteorological Department indicates that interior parts of the Karnataka will receive good rainfall only around June 20
Following the slow progress of monsoon along the peninsula, meteorologists have now pinned hopes on a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal to improve the monsoon condition in the south interior Karnataka region.
Meanwhile, in the IMA jewels case, police sources say that Mansoor Khan might have fled to Dubai on June 8, even as the total number of complaints received by the police from depositors and investors crossed 20,000. Police also say that the total amount due to depositors could be in the range of Rs 1500 crores though the full and final figure is yet to be arrived at. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate into the case.
Live Blog
Bangalore News Live Updates: We bring you LIVE updates from Bangalore as you are on the go. Follow us to ensure you do not miss out on anything important during the day as you get busy with work and also stay updated with the latest Bangalore news, the Bangalore traffic update as well the now humid Bangalore weather.
Traffic restrictions in place for swearing-in of new ministers; avoid these roads
As the swearing in of new ministers planned at the Raj Bhavan at around 1 pm, parking has been banned on the following roads; Dr BR Ambedkar Road, from Balekundri Circle to KR Road on both sides; Raj Bhavan Road, from CTO Circle to Raj Bhavan junction; LH Road, from Raj Bhavan junction to Chalukya junction; Queen’s Road, from Balekundri Circle to Queen’s Circle; Palace Road, from Mysuru Bank Circle to Vasanthnagar underpass; Devaraja Urs Road, from Chalukya Circle to MS Building; Race Course Road, from Trilight junction to Chalukya Circle; Park House Road, from AGS Junction to CID Circle; interior roads of Cubbon Park; Millers Road, from LRDE Junction to Basaveshwara Circle; Infantry Road, from Ali Asker Road junction to traffic headquarters; Ali Asker Road, from Raj Bhavan junction to Ali Asker Cross; KG Road, from Police Corner to Mysuru Bank Circle; Old Post Office Road to Mysuru Bank Circle; Nrupatunga Road from KR Circle to Police Corner; Kasturba Road, from Hudson Circle to Queen’s Circle; Mallya Hospital Road, from Siddalingaiah Circle to RRMR Junction Road; Cubbon Road, from CTO Circle to Manipal Centre; T Chowdaiah Road, from Old High Grounds Jn to Cauvery junction and Ramana Maharshi Road, from Cauvery jn to Mehkri Circle.
IMA jewels case: Promoter Mansoor might have fled to Dubai; total complaints cross 20,000
Police sources say that Mansoor Khan might have fled to Dubai on June 8, even as the total number of complaints received by the police from depositors and investors crossed 20,000. Police also say that the total amount due to depositors could be in the range of Rs 1500 crores though the full and final figure is yet to be arrived at. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate into the case.
In a bid to bring down instances of power disruption and cases of electrocution, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has decided to carry out underground cabling work in the city.
Around 6,900 kilometres of 11kV high-tension overhead lines in the Bangalore Metropolitan Area Zone will soon take an underground route, according to BESCOM officials.
An FIR was registered against family members of Kannada filmstar Yash (of KGF fame) for allegedly vandalising their rented house in Kathriguppe, South Bengaluru.
Yash and his family, who were residing in this house for nine years, have been involved in a legal tussle with the house owner for quite some time. The house owner, Muniprasad, then approached the court pleading that Yash be directed to vacate the house.
The Karnataka Government employees will have a holiday every fourth Saturday of the month besides the holiday they already have on second Saturdays.
Last week, the state Cabinet approved the fourth Saturday holiday on the recommendation of the 6th Pay Commission. The state government on Wednesday notified the holiday which will benefit over five lakh government employees from all the state government-affiliated departments.
