Bangalore LIVE News Updates: Monsoon likely to hit Karnataka by June 20

The numerical weather prediction division of the Indian Meteorological Department indicates that interior parts of the Karnataka will receive good rainfall only around June 20

Following the slow progress of monsoon along the peninsula, meteorologists have now pinned hopes on a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal to improve the monsoon condition in the south interior Karnataka region.

Meanwhile, in the IMA jewels case, police sources say that Mansoor Khan might have fled to Dubai on June 8, even as the total number of complaints received by the police from depositors and investors crossed 20,000. Police also say that the total amount due to depositors could be in the range of Rs 1500 crores though the full and final figure is yet to be arrived at. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate into the case.