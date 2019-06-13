Bangalore LIVE news: ‘Bhoomi puja’ for Baiyappanahalli flyover today; IIMB records highest number of female candidates for MBA

The construction of the long-delayed Baiyappanahalli rail overbridge is all set to resume completely from today. Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan had announced the same in a tweet made on Sunday. According to South Western Railway, the MP will perform a ‘bhoomi puja’ near the Baiyappanahalli level crossing on Thursday in the presence of local MLA S. Raghu and other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has recorded the highest number of admission of female candidates for their two-year full-time MBA programme. When compared to the previous batch, a 10 per cent rise is recorded in the number of female candidates seeking admission for the two-year full-time MBA programme at the Institute.

At the same time, the weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas of Bangalore today. According to IMD’s daily forecast, “Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.”

