Bangalore LIVE news: ‘Bhoomi puja’ for Baiyappanahalli flyover today; IIMB records highest number of female candidates for MBA

Bangalore LIVE news today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.

Bangalore Central MP P.C. Mohan will perform a ‘bhoomi puja’ next to the Baiyappanahalli flyover construction site on Wednesday. Twitter Photo/PCMohanMP

The construction of the long-delayed Baiyappanahalli rail overbridge is all set to resume completely from today. Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan had announced the same in a tweet made on Sunday. According to South Western Railway, the MP will perform a ‘bhoomi puja’ near the Baiyappanahalli level crossing on Thursday in the presence of local MLA S. Raghu and other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has recorded the highest number of admission of female candidates for their two-year full-time MBA programme. When compared to the previous batch, a 10 per cent rise is recorded in the number of female candidates seeking admission for the two-year full-time MBA programme at the Institute.

At the same time, the weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas of Bangalore today. According to IMD’s daily forecast, “Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.”

Live Blog

Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today

Refuting allegations against him in the IMA scam after its Bangalore-based promoter went absconding with over Rs 2,000 crore, senior Congress leader and Shivaji Nagar MLA R. Roshan Baig took on his political rivals for targeting him for dragging him into the matter. In a series of tweets, the Shivajinagar MLA said that the entire episode took place as part of a “full-fledged attempt” to character-assassinate him after his recent political fallouts.

Read more: Bangalore IMA jewels scam: Congress MLA Roshan Baig refutes allegations of proximity

After losing the Mandya Lok Sabha elections to Ms Sumalatha recently, Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is meeting leaders across the political spectrum.

Read: Nikhil Kumaraswamy plans image makeover; meets AP CM Jagan

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

