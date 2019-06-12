Bangalore LIVE news: Traffic police continue pothole filling drive as part of monsoon preparednesshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-crime-live-bengaluru-rains-5775971/
Bangalore LIVE news: Traffic police continue pothole filling drive as part of monsoon preparedness
Bangalore LIVE news today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
As part of completing works related to monsoon preparedness in the Bangalore, the Bengaluru Traffic Police continues their special initiative of filling potholes in key roads of the city, in collaboration with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s local civic body. On Tuesday, the special team filled several potholes in and around Kanakapura Road.
At the same time, the weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas of Bangalore today. According to IMD’s daily forecast, “Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.”
Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today
Bangalore LIVE air quality check
Average air quality in Bengaluru is 'moderate'. At 9 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an 'unhealthy' level if you are near MS Ramaiah, Ulsoor or Varthur. The same is at 'moderate' levels near Chinnapanhalli, Banashankari and St John's Medical College.
Ensure ban on plastic is stricly implemented: Mayor to BBMP officials
In a bid to proactively implement the ban on the use of plastic in the city, Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun reiterated her directive to BBMP officials to take action against shops/vendors that continue to use plastic covers. She also directed a drive to inspect plastic usage. BBMP officials will conduct frequent raids across the city for the same, she added.
Light rains predicted today
The weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas of Bangalore today. According to IMD’s daily forecast, “Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.” The city will also witness a partly cloudy sky throughout the day, adds the forecast.
Bangalore airport gets new battery-operated indoor ambulance system
Medical emergency situations will be handled quicker at Bangalore International Airport, thanks to an indoor ambulance service that was launched at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday. The battery-operated indoor ambulances which will host professionally trained and experienced emergency medical technicians from KIA’s medical partner Aster Hospital will be available for assistance round the clock for both domestic and international passengers.
Medical emergency situations will be handled quicker at Bangalore International Airport, thanks to an indoor ambulance service that was launched at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday. The battery-operated indoor ambulances which will host professionally trained and experienced emergency medical technicians from KIA’s medical partner Aster Hospital will be available for assistance round the clock for both domestic and international passengers.
Thousands of investors panicked and gathered in front of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) jewels at Commercial Street on Monday after its missing founder and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan’s audio clip went viral on the internet where he claimed that he was going to commit suicide.
Bangalore LIVE air quality check
Average air quality in Bengaluru is 'moderate'. At 9 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an 'unhealthy' level if you are near MS Ramaiah, Ulsoor or Varthur. The same is at 'moderate' levels near Chinnapanhalli, Banashankari and St John's Medical College.
Ensure ban on plastic is stricly implemented: Mayor to BBMP officials
In a bid to proactively implement the ban on the use of plastic in the city, Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun reiterated her directive to BBMP officials to take action against shops/vendors that continue to use plastic covers. She also directed a drive to inspect plastic usage. BBMP officials will conduct frequent raids across the city for the same, she added.
Light rains predicted today
The weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas of Bangalore today. According to IMD’s daily forecast, “Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.” The city will also witness a partly cloudy sky throughout the day, adds the forecast.
Bangalore airport gets new battery-operated indoor ambulance system
Medical emergency situations will be handled quicker at Bangalore International Airport, thanks to an indoor ambulance service that was launched at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday. The battery-operated indoor ambulances which will host professionally trained and experienced emergency medical technicians from KIA’s medical partner Aster Hospital will be available for assistance round the clock for both domestic and international passengers.
Click here to read full story