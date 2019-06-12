Bangalore LIVE news: Traffic police continue pothole filling drive as part of monsoon preparedness

As part of completing works related to monsoon preparedness in the Bangalore, the Bengaluru Traffic Police continues their special initiative of filling potholes in key roads of the city, in collaboration with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s local civic body. On Tuesday, the special team filled several potholes in and around Kanakapura Road.

Meanwhile, Rohini Katoch Sepat took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South) on Tuesday, She will be replacing K Annamalai who put in his resignation two weeks ago.

At the same time, the weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas of Bangalore today. According to IMD’s daily forecast, “Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.”

