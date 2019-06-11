Bangalore LIVE news: Baiyappanahalli overbridge work to resume today

The construction work of the long-delayed overbridge at Baiyappanahalli will resume today, according to Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan. In a tweet made on Sunday, he wrote, “Happy to update that work on long pending, incomplete ROB in Baiyappanahalli wil start on 11th June. I thank Smt @nsitharaman for releasing Def land & Rly Min Shri @PiyushGoyal for taking interest on this infra proj that wil provide huge relief to commuters (sic).”

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old bike rider lost his life as he was run over by a BMTC bus near Jayamahal on Monday, while the pillion rider is still under treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. According to the police, the incident happened when the BMTC bus came in contact with the bike while trying to overtake it. The deceased, Syed Ismail, fell from the bike then and came directly under the bus due to the impact.

At the same time, the weatherman has predicted rains/thundershowers in some areas of Bangalore today. According to IMD’s daily forecast,”Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.”