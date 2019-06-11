Bangalore LIVE news: Baiyappanahalli overbridge work to resume today
The construction work of the long-delayed overbridge at Baiyappanahalli will resume today, according to Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan. In a tweet made on Sunday, he wrote, “Happy to update that work on long pending, incomplete ROB in Baiyappanahalli wil start on 11th June. I thank Smt @nsitharaman for releasing Def land & Rly Min Shri @PiyushGoyal for taking interest on this infra proj that wil provide huge relief to commuters (sic).”
Meanwhile, a 23-year-old bike rider lost his life as he was run over by a BMTC bus near Jayamahal on Monday, while the pillion rider is still under treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. According to the police, the incident happened when the BMTC bus came in contact with the bike while trying to overtake it. The deceased, Syed Ismail, fell from the bike then and came directly under the bus due to the impact.
At the same time, the weatherman has predicted rains/thundershowers in some areas of Bangalore today. According to IMD’s daily forecast,”Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.”
No BMTC buses on time, citizens annoyed
Annoyed citizens have taken it to Twitter to express their displeasure at Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation pointing out delays and decreased frequency of buses from Arekere and surrounding areas to the city.
@BMTC_BENGALURU I have been waiting for 30 minutes now, and still no sign of either G-4 or 368 buses at Arekere gate bus stand. Yesterday, after waiting for an hour, the G-4 didn't stop because it was overcrowded. Should I wait or get going now?? pic.twitter.com/qN05T6so4z
@BMTC_BENGALURU Buses lined up as far as the eye can see. But not one G-4 or 368 in sight. Gave up after waiting for an hour yesterday. The wait has just begun today, 20 minutes in. Is it really worth the wait? What's up with the frequency, BMTC? pic.twitter.com/2v5HyKeMV0
Baiyappanahalli flyover: Citizens share hope of successful completion soon
As the construction work of the long-delayed overbridge at Baiyappanahalli is expected to resume today, citizens have taken it to Twitter to express hope and excitement in seeing the project having a successful completion. Among numerous tweets made reacting to Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan's tweet confirming the same, one user wrote, "Better late than never. Hope there will be no more delays."
Better late than never. Hope there will be no more delays.
Meanwhile, playwright, filmmaker and actor Girish Karnad passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday morning. He was 81. His death brings to an end a glorious chapter in modernist Indian theatre, which he helped shape through his work, from the early 1960s. Though Karnad wanted to become a poet in English, he found himself writing a play in Kannada while on the way to Oxford, where he was a Rhodes scholar.
It is Girish Karnad’s masterful hard-hitting dramas with a strong social core that we will remember him for. As well his off-screen persona, in which he, as a respected public figure, wore his education and erudition lightly.
The much-awaited expansion of the H D Kumaraswamy-led cabinet on June 12 aimed at saving the coalition government, has been rescheduled to Friday as the state mourning is in place due to the death of Girish Karnad, an official release said Monday.
“Following the death of Jnanpith awardee, writer and theatre personality Girish Karnad, the swearing-in of new ministers scheduled for Wednesday, June 12 has been rescheduled to Friday, June 14 at 1 PM,” the Chief Minister’s office said in a statement.
At the same time, another person tweeted, "Its is a welcome news, as this ROB was stopped halfway couple of years ago due to dispute with MoD property!"