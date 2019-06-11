Toggle Menu
Bangalore LIVE news: Baiyappanahalli overbridge work to resume today

Bangalore LIVE news today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.

Baiyappanahalli-Flyover-Bengaluru-work-resumes
The construction of the Baiyappanahalli flyover will resume on Tuesday. Twitter Photo/PCMohanMP

The construction work of the long-delayed overbridge at Baiyappanahalli will resume today, according to Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan. In a tweet made on Sunday, he wrote, “Happy to update that work on long pending, incomplete ROB in Baiyappanahalli wil start on 11th June. I thank Smt @nsitharaman for releasing Def land & Rly Min Shri @PiyushGoyal for taking interest on this infra proj that wil provide huge relief to commuters (sic).”

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old bike rider lost his life as he was run over by a BMTC bus near Jayamahal on Monday, while the pillion rider is still under treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. According to the police, the incident happened when the BMTC bus came in contact with the bike while trying to overtake it. The deceased, Syed Ismail, fell from the bike then and came directly under the bus due to the impact.

At the same time, the weatherman has predicted rains/thundershowers in some areas of Bangalore today. According to IMD’s daily forecast,”Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.”

Live Blog

Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments and much more from Bengaluru today

No BMTC buses on time, citizens annoyed

Annoyed citizens have taken it to Twitter to express their displeasure at Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation pointing out delays and decreased frequency of buses from Arekere and surrounding areas to the city. 

Baiyappanahalli flyover: Citizens share hope of successful completion soon

As the construction work of the long-delayed overbridge at Baiyappanahalli is expected to resume today, citizens have taken it to Twitter to express hope and excitement in seeing the project having a successful completion. Among numerous tweets made reacting to Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan's tweet confirming the same, one user wrote, "Better late than never. Hope there will be no more delays."

At the same time, another person tweeted, "Its is a welcome news, as this ROB was stopped halfway couple of years ago due to dispute with MoD property!"

Meanwhile, playwright, filmmaker and actor Girish Karnad passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday morning. He was 81. His death brings to an end a glorious chapter in modernist Indian theatre, which he helped shape through his work, from the early 1960s. Though Karnad wanted to become a poet in English, he found himself writing a play in Kannada while on the way to Oxford, where he was a Rhodes scholar.

Read: Actor-playwright Girish Karnad passes away

It is Girish Karnad’s masterful hard-hitting dramas with a strong social core that we will remember him for. As well his off-screen persona, in which he, as a respected public figure, wore his education and erudition lightly.

Read: Girish Karnad (1938-2019): A gifted polymath

The much-awaited expansion of the H D Kumaraswamy-led cabinet on June 12 aimed at saving the coalition government, has been rescheduled to Friday as the state mourning is in place due to the death of Girish Karnad, an official release said Monday.

“Following the death of Jnanpith awardee, writer and theatre personality Girish Karnad, the swearing-in of new ministers scheduled for Wednesday, June 12 has been rescheduled to Friday, June 14 at 1 PM,” the Chief Minister’s office said in a statement.

Read: Girish Karnad passes away; Karnataka cabinet expansion rescheduled to June 14

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

