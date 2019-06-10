Bangalore Live News: Main road to airport shut from today; Baiyappanahalli overbridge work to resume tomorrow

Bangalore LIVE news today: The 1.4 kilometre-long main access road to Bengaluru International Airport will be closed from today for expansion as part of the ongoing infrastructure development. The main access road, which is at present four lanes wide (two on each side) will be expanded to a 10-lane road (five on each side).
Meanwhile, the construction work of the long-delayed road overbridge at Baiyappanahalli will resume on Tuesday, according to Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan. In a tweet made on Sunday, he wrote, “Happy to update that work on long pending, incomplete ROB in Baiyappanahalli wil start on 11th June. I thank Smt @nsitharaman for releasing Def land & Rly Min Shri @PiyushGoyal for taking interest on this infra proj that wil provide huge relief to commuters (sic).”
Happy to update that work on long pending, incomplete ROB in Baiyappanahalli wil start on 11th June
I thank Smt @nsitharaman for releasing Def land & Rly Min Shri @PiyushGoyal for taking interest on this infra proj that wil provide huge relief to commuters@PMOIndia @rajeev_mp pic.twitter.com/lhIRDphYab
— P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) June 9, 2019
Citing issues over defence land in the area, the work had been stalled for at least seven years as of now.
Main access road to airport closed; here's the new route map
As per the new route envisioned by the airport authorities until early 2021, when the widened main access road opens for commute, vehicles moving towards the Airport will turn right at the first roundabout after the Trumpet Interchange, and enter the SAR to reach the Terminal. Vehicles heading out of the Airport from the departure gates, will follow the existing exit path from the Terminal and head towards P6 parking to reach the SAR. Vehicles returning from arrival gates will continue using the existing route towards SAR, the spokesperson explains.
