Bangalore Live News: Main road to airport shut from today; Baiyappanahalli overbridge work to resume tomorrow

Bangalore’s iconic Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall. Express Photo/Aaron Pereira

Bangalore LIVE news today: The 1.4 kilometre-long main access road to Bengaluru International Airport will be closed from today for expansion as part of the ongoing infrastructure development. The main access road, which is at present four lanes wide (two on each side) will be expanded to a 10-lane road (five on each side).

Read more: Bengaluru airport: Widening of main access road begins; new route map finalised

Meanwhile, the construction work of the long-delayed road overbridge at Baiyappanahalli will resume on Tuesday, according to Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan. In a tweet made on Sunday, he wrote, “Happy to update that work on long pending, incomplete ROB in Baiyappanahalli wil start on 11th June. I thank Smt @nsitharaman for releasing Def land & Rly Min Shri @PiyushGoyal for taking interest on this infra proj that wil provide huge relief to commuters (sic).”

Citing issues over defence land in the area, the work had been stalled for at least seven years as of now.

 

 

Live Blog

Baiyappanahalli overbridge work to resume tomorrow

The construction work of the long-delayed road overbridge at Baiyappanahalli will resume on Tuesday, Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan confirmed. In a tweet made on Sunday, he wrote, “Happy to update that work on long pending, incomplete ROB in Baiyappanahalli wil start on 11th June. I thank Smt @nsitharaman for releasing Def land & Rly Min Shri @PiyushGoyal for taking interest on this infra proj that wil provide huge relief to commuters (sic).” Citing issues over defence land in the area, the work had been stalled for at least seven years as of now.

Main access road to airport closed; here's the new route map

The 1.4 kilometre-long main access road to Bengaluru International Airport will be closed from today for expansion as part of the ongoing infrastructure development. The main access road, which is at present four lanes wide (two on each side) will be expanded to a 10-lane road (five on each side).

As per the new route envisioned by the airport authorities until early 2021, when the widened main access road opens for commute, vehicles moving towards the Airport will turn right at the first roundabout after the Trumpet Interchange, and enter the SAR to reach the Terminal. Vehicles heading out of the Airport from the departure gates, will follow the existing exit path from the Terminal and head towards P6 parking to reach the SAR. Vehicles returning from arrival gates will continue using the existing route towards SAR, the spokesperson explains.

Read more: Bengaluru airport: Widening of main access road begins; new road by 2021

At the same time, a mobile board game and a hundred-rupee bet cost a man his life in Bengaluru. Thirty-two-year-old Shekh Milan, hailing from West Bengal, was stabbed to death by a friend over a Ludo game on a smartphone.

Read more: Ludo game turns fatal, man killed over Rs 100 bet in Bengaluru

In another important development, the Karnataka state government has decided to drop its earlier idea of connecting the two cities by a metro train. In 2016, the state government wanted to extend the Namma Metro to Tumakuru, which is 70 km away from Bengaluru.

Read: No Metro between Bengaluru and Tumakuru as government plans suburban rail

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

