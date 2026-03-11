Traffic signals go dark in Bengaluru’s Electronics City as UPS batteries stolen again

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ten UPS batteries used to power traffic signals, streetlights, and surveillance cameras were allegedly stolen from Bengaluru’s Electronics City area in the early hours of February 25, leaving several key junctions without backup power for hours.
According to the police, the batteries were part of the backup power system that keeps traffic signals, CCTV cameras, and streetlights functioning during power outages. Six batteries had been placed inside an iron box near Hokel Company Road, while four others were installed along the roadside near Sharathpura Main Road.
In a complaint filed at the Electronic City police station on March 8, S R Jayachandra, a supervisor with a private firm responsible for maintaining the equipment, said the batteries had been installed at the two locations as part of the traffic infrastructure.
The theft came to light around 3 am on February 25, when several traffic signals, streetlights and surveillance cameras in the area stopped functioning. Technicians who inspected the system around 7.30 am later discovered that all 10 UPS batteries were missing.
After verifying the matter with its senior management and officials of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the company approached the police to file a complaint.
The police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. “We are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved,” a police officer said.
Meanwhile, residents raised concerns about lapses in monitoring.
“The Traffic Management Centre has all the CCTV cameras and traffic signals integrated, and they monitor them around the clock. If a signal stops functioning, a red flag should be raised, and the nearest Hoysala patrol or local police should be alerted to check it. But it appears that this standard operating procedure is not being followed,” a resident told The Indian Express.
“If an accident had occurred on that stretch while the cameras were not working, there would have been no footage to verify what happened. That would also affect the police investigation,” the resident said.
The incident marks the second such theft in the area this year. On February 9, six traffic signal batteries were stolen from Hosa Road and Konappana Agrahara junctions despite regular police patrols.
In previous cases across Bengaluru, 230 traffic signal batteries worth nearly Rs 20 lakh have been reported stolen, disrupting traffic management systems.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram