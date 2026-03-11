Traffic signals go dark in Bengaluru’s Electronics City as UPS batteries stolen again

The theft came to light around 3 am on February 25, when several traffic signals, streetlights and surveillance cameras in the area stopped functioning. (Source: PTI)

Ten UPS batteries used to power traffic signals, streetlights, and surveillance cameras were allegedly stolen from Bengaluru’s Electronics City area in the early hours of February 25, leaving several key junctions without backup power for hours.

According to the police, the batteries were part of the backup power system that keeps traffic signals, CCTV cameras, and streetlights functioning during power outages. Six batteries had been placed inside an iron box near Hokel Company Road, while four others were installed along the roadside near Sharathpura Main Road.

In a complaint filed at the Electronic City police station on March 8, S R Jayachandra, a supervisor with a private firm responsible for maintaining the equipment, said the batteries had been installed at the two locations as part of the traffic infrastructure.