Traffic restrictions in central Bengaluru for three days as President Droupadi Murmu visits city

The Bengaluru police have announced traffic restrictions and changes in the central Bengaluru region over the next three days on account of the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the city and the movement of dignitaries.

“In view of the visit of dignitaries to Bengaluru city, in the interest of smooth traffic and safety one-way roads within the jurisdiction of Cubbon Park and Ashoknagar traffic police stations have been temporarily converted into two-way traffic roads,” Bengaluru joint commissioner of police (traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said in an official note.

The Raj Bhavan road, which is one-way, has been declared a two-way between the Raj Bhavan and Thimmaiah Circle from September 26 to September 27 for the movement of dignitaries.

On Monday evening, there will be traffic restrictions between the Old Airport Road and the Raj Bhavan (via MG Road, Dickenson Road, Cubbon Road, and K R Road) on account of the President’s arrival to the city.

On Tuesday, September 27, in the morning there will be traffic restrictions between Raj Bhavan Road and the Old Airport from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. In the evening from 3.40 pm to 8.00 pm, there will be restrictions in the area from the Raj Bhavan Road leading to Langford Road, and St Joseph’s College where President Murmu will attend an event.

Traffic on the Infantry Road, Kasturba Road, Queens Road, Richmond Road, Langford Road and Dr Ambedkar road is likely to be affected Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, the traffic restrictions will be on the route between the Raj Bhavan and the Old Airport Road as President Murmu concludes a three-day visit that begins Monday. She will inaugurate the Dasara festivities in Mysuru Monday.