Traffic police officer suspended for assaulting specially-abled woman

A traffic police officer has been suspended for assaulting a specially-abled woman here.

The action was taken after a video of Assistant Sub-Inspector (traffic) Narayan R assaulting the woman went viral on social media.

Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda on Saturday said that Narayan has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated to probe the allegation against him. Narayan, who was posted with the Halasuru Gate traffic police station, can be seen thrashing the specially-abled woman after she pelted stones at him following an argument.

Narayan later filed a complaint at SJ Park police station against the woman. The police have registered a case against the woman under Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police official said that the incident took place on the evening of January 24, after the woman got into a spat with police personnel over towing a vehicle that was parked in the no-parking zone.