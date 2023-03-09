Traffic on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway to be diverted for PM’s visit on March 12

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Karnataka to inaugurate the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway, the Mandya district police have announced traffic diversions for commuters on March 12.

In a press statement, Mandya’s Deputy Commissioner H N Gopalakrishna said traffic on the road will be diverted to alternate routes between 6 am and 6 pm and all vehicles will be subject to the diversion.

The traffic diversion is as follows:

Vehicles heading from Mysuru to Bengaluru via Mandya have been instructed to take the Mysuru-Bannur-Kirugavalu-Halaguru-Kanakapura-Bengaluru road.

Vehicles heading from Mysuru to Tumakuru via Mandya have been instructed to take the Mysuru-Srirangapatna-Pandavapura-Nagamangala-Bellur cross-Tumakuru road.

Vehicles heading from Tumakuru to Mysuru via Mandya have been instructed to take the Tumakuru-Bellur cross-Nagamangala-Pandavapura-Srirangapatna-Mysuru road.

Vehicles heading from Bengaluru towards Mysuru should take the Bengaluru-Channapatna-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kirugavalu-Halaguru-Bannur-Mysuru road.

Vehicles heading from Bengaluru to MM hills via Maddur have asked to take the Bengaluru-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kollegala-MM hills road.

The expressway

The 117-km expressway was built at a cost of Rs 8,066 crore in two packages. Of the total length, 52 km is a greenfield consisting of five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up the work under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and the contractor of the project is Dilip Buildcon Ltd.

The expressway is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 90 minutes and also act as a catalyst for investment and industrial development in the region.

Earlier, Union Road minister Nitin Gadkari said the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor is a 10-lane project wherein four lanes – two lanes on either side — have been proposed for villages and towns attached to the highway, while six lanes would connect the cities directly.

The authorities have already opened five bypasses between Bengaluru and Mysuru — the 7-km Srirangapatna bypass, a 10-km Mandya bypass, a 7-km section that bypasses Bidadi, a 22-km section that bypasses Ramanagaram and Channapatna and a 7-km section that bypasses Maddur.