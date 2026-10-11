Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw sees ‘warning signal’ in Bengaluru traffic congestion

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Biocon CEO Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Friday that Bengaluru’s traffic congestion was no longer an inconvenience but “a very large warning signal”, adding that “when mobility begins to fail, economic advantages begin to fail”.
“Congestion-related delays cost Bengaluru over seven lakh productive hours every year, translating into economic losses of Rs 1,200 crore, which I think is an understatement,” she said at the 2026 Mobility Symposium in Bengaluru.
Shaw also highlighted issues in the major economic areas of Bengaluru, including Outer Ring Road.
Representatives from the city’s corporate sector and political class, international experts, as well as NGOs dealing with civic engagement attended the event, organised by MoveIn Sync, a company that deals with corporate commutes globally.
Also speaking at the event was Hosakote MLA Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, who stated that building satellite towns with self-sufficient infrastructure could help decongest Bengaluru.
“You might come into Bengaluru for your really essential things, but for the rest of it, having a self-contained system is really essential… We want to make sure that cities like Mysuru etc can be made into centres where there is proper infrastructure and we can ensure that the pressure which is being built up on Bengaluru is eased,” he said.
Dutch Consul-General Jaap Veerman talked about the adoption of bicycles as a major means of transport in the Netherlands. He also said Dutch citizens had campaigned against traffic fatalities involving schoolchildren, using slogans with words such as kindermoord (child murder).
The event had several panels devoted to issues such as AI use in mobility and “feet-first” movement around the city with infrastructure such as footpaths.
Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheswar Rao said a major priority was improving bus access and walking infrastructure. “We are aiming to bring closer to 3,000 more buses in the city,” he said.
‘Band-aid’ solutions for emergency response
Another prominent speaker at the event was Bangalore Walks founder Arun Pai, who has long been working on the issue of footpath usability in Bengaluru. He highlighted several innovative ideas to improve mobility on Bengaluru’s footpaths. These included early morning walks and troubleshooting with Chief Commissioner Rao in problem areas, placing grass block pavers around trees to increase walkable space, and allowing grass and soil to absord rainfall.
While acknowledging that some of these might be “band-aids”, he said a band-aid must stop the bleeding first before the other issues are fixed to save the patient.
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