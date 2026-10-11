Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw sees ‘warning signal’ in Bengaluru traffic congestion

Biocon CEO Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Friday that Bengaluru’s traffic congestion was no longer an inconvenience but “a very large warning signal”, adding that “when mobility begins to fail, economic advantages begin to fail”.

“Congestion-related delays cost Bengaluru over seven lakh productive hours every year, translating into economic losses of Rs 1,200 crore, which I think is an understatement,” she said at the 2026 Mobility Symposium in Bengaluru.

Shaw also highlighted issues in the major economic areas of Bengaluru, including Outer Ring Road.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Representatives from the city’s corporate sector and political class, international experts, as well as NGOs dealing with civic engagement attended the event, organised by MoveIn Sync, a company that deals with corporate commutes globally.