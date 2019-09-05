Motor Vehicles Act 2019: Bengaluru police collect Rs 30 lakhs in 36 hours

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has collected over Rs 30.11 lakh as fine in 36 hours ever since the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 has been implemented in the state. The new rules, under various provisions, came into force soon after the official notification on the same reached the police department on Wednesday morning.

While 1,518 riders were booked for not wearing a helmet, as many as 1,121 pillion riders were fined for the same during this period. Under the new law, offenders are required to pay Rs 1,000 each (both rider and pillion) for violating this rule. Meanwhile, Rs 1.41 lakh was collected as fine from four-wheelers for driving without wearing seatbelts.

At least Rs 98,000 were collected from those violating the one-way rule.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said the enhancement in fines will help generate awareness and ensure citizens follow traffic rules. “This would encourage the public to be cautious while being on the road, especially those who frequently violate traffic rules.” He added that such thoughts among road users would make roads safer.

Advertising

Motorist fined Rs 17,000 for multiple violations

Meanwhile, a two-wheeler rider in Bengaluru was fined Rs 17,000 on Wednesday for drunk driving, driving without license and helmet.

While he was initially caught for not wearing a helmet, ASI Shivanna of the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police station later found the accused driving in an inebriated state. The officers used a breathalyser to find the violator’s alcohol level at 173 mg/dL, 30 mg/dL above the permissible limit.

The rider also failed to produce a driving license for which he was fined Rs 5,000 besides the Rs 10,000 and Rs 2,000 for drunken driving and for riding without helmets, respectively.

However, the implementation of the enhanced traffic fines has generated mixed reactions among the public.

“How can we make living in Bengaluru after paying all the tax, traffic (new) fine and spending hours on road. We deserve better to life. Don’t kill the golden goose,” a user wrote on Twitter posting a screenshot of a city map indicating slow vehicular movement.

Nitin Murali, a marketing professional said, “Several roads in Bengaluru have been in an appalling condition since a long time. While motorists are now heavily fined, it is the right of the same citizens to have roads in good conditions first to ensure law enforcement is done in a just manner.”