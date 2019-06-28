Traffic fine violations in Bengaluru increased: here are the new charges

Be prepared to pay more if you’re caught for a traffic violation in Bangalore. Starting Friday, the Karnataka transport department has hiked traffic fines. According to the special gazette notification published on Thursday, fines have been fixed focusing on the offence as opposed to the vehicle category.

Using a mobile phone while driving will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 2,000 subsequently (earlier it was Rs 300 to Rs 500), while the fine for driving a vehicle without insurance has been increased to Rs 1,000 from Rs 500. At the same time, the parking violation will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 henceforth.

The revised fines have come into effect immediately after the gazette notification.

Confirming this to IndianExpress.com, a traffic cop on duty in Koramangala said fines were fixed on old parameters and most were classified as common causes for road accidents. “The revision in fines is also expected to make drivers more alert and to be aware of the importance of following traffic rules for his/her own safety as well as for the others on the road,” the officer from Bengaluru Traffic Police department said.

According to the notification, exceeding speed limit will earn the driver a ticket of Rs 1,000 while carrying goods with load projection on either side can get you fined of Rs 2,000. Top traffic police cops in the city have also taken to Twitter to spread awareness on the revision of fines.

DCP Traffic (North) Sara Fathima tweeted, “In Drunk n Driving cases fine amount need to be paid to the Honourable court and not the cops. Pay your fine amount by card and collect the receipt.fine amount collected either by card or cash goes to the government.”