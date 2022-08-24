A key link road in east Bengaluru between Frazer Town (Pulakeshinagar) and Richards Town, traversing over the railway lines between the Bengaluru Cantonment and Bengaluru East railway stations, will be closed from Thursday to facilitate the quadrupling of the railway line, police said.
The railway overbridge on Mosque Road—linking Frazer Town with Richards Town—is set to be restructured for railway work, leading to traffic diversions for a few months. The quadrupling of the railway line between the Bengaluru Cantonment and Whitefield stations is underway.
Traffic diversions will require vehicles to essentially use a railway underpass at the Frazer Town (Pulakeshinagar) police station junction, at the Tannery Road junction, or the ITC flyover for connectivity between parts of east Bengaluru like Lingarajapuram, Hennur, Cooke Town, Kamanahalli and Netaji Road, Frazer Town, and Cox Town.
“An additional railway track laying work to the existing railway track lane near Pottery Road and Mosque Road (Clarence School junction) of the Frazer Town police station is being carried out on August 25, 2022. All types of vehicle movements are being restricted on the railway bridge at Clarence Junction,” the Bengaluru traffic police said in a statement on Tuesday.
Subscriber Only Stories
Top News
Latest News
Shahid Kapoor made Kiara Advani wait for 8 hours on Kabir Singh set because there was a ‘discussion’ on his shoes: ‘If I were made to wait…’
Microsoft is bringing more ads on Outlook iOS and Android app
Traffic diversions in east Bengaluru from tomorrow with closing of Mosque Road bridge
CUET UG, PG result 2022 in September: UGC Chairman
A week of controversy for Finnish PM Sanna Marin: What has happened so far
Bengaluru: Reduction in green spaces, overexploitation of groundwater major environmental concerns of citizens
Rupert Murdoch’s son sues Australian website for defamation
Maharashtra: MHT-CET re-exam registration deadline extended till 5 pm today
‘Silent deaths due to air pollution’, says Karnataka Health Minister
Explained: Why are South Korea and the US carrying out massive joint military drills around North Korea?
Gujarat: Dharoi dam to release 76,000 cusecs of water, Sabarmati riverfront lower walkway closed again
Sonali Phogat’s death: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says police ‘seriously’ looking into the matter
Vijay Deverakonda on breaking through the nepotistic Telugu industry: ‘Probably the single hardest thing I’ve done in my life’
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says no plans to impose gender-neutral uniforms, schools free to decide
Dreamfolks Services IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening: All you need to know