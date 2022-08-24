Traffic diversions in east Bengaluru from tomorrow with closing of Mosque Road bridge

A key link road in east Bengaluru between Frazer Town (Pulakeshinagar) and Richards Town, traversing over the railway lines between the Bengaluru Cantonment and Bengaluru East railway stations, will be closed from Thursday to facilitate the quadrupling of the railway line, police said.

The railway overbridge on Mosque Road—linking Frazer Town with Richards Town—is set to be restructured for railway work, leading to traffic diversions for a few months. The quadrupling of the railway line between the Bengaluru Cantonment and Whitefield stations is underway.

Traffic diversions will require vehicles to essentially use a railway underpass at the Frazer Town (Pulakeshinagar) police station junction, at the Tannery Road junction, or the ITC flyover for connectivity between parts of east Bengaluru like Lingarajapuram, Hennur, Cooke Town, Kamanahalli and Netaji Road, Frazer Town, and Cox Town.

“An additional railway track laying work to the existing railway track lane near Pottery Road and Mosque Road (Clarence School junction) of the Frazer Town police station is being carried out on August 25, 2022. All types of vehicle movements are being restricted on the railway bridge at Clarence Junction,” the Bengaluru traffic police said in a statement on Tuesday.