Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Traffic curbs in Bengaluru today owing to President Droupadi Murmu’s visit

The state government has declared a holiday for Vidhana Soudha staff today. Murmu will visit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Vidhana Soudha, and the St Joseph's College.

President of India Droupadi Murmu (File)

Major traffic disruptions are expected in Bengaluru Tuesday on account of the visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu to various places in the city, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Vidhana Soudha, and the St Joseph’s College.

The state government has declared Tuesday a holiday for its staff at the Vidhana Soudha on account of Murmu’s visit to the building.

The traffic restrictions on Tuesday are as follows –

– There will be traffic restrictions between Raj Bhavan Road and the Old Airport between 9.30 am and 11.30 am.

– Movement of vehicles is restricted on Richmond Flyover and from Nanjappa junction to Shanthinagar junction between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

– There will be restrictions between 3.40 pm and 8 pm in the area from Raj Bhavan Road leading to Langford Road, and St Joseph’s College where the President is scheduled to attend an event.

– Traffic on the Infantry Road, Kasturba Road, Queen’s Road, Richmond Road, Langford Road, and Dr. Ambedkar road is likely to be affected on Tuesday evening.

Traffic was disrupted in Central Bengaluru following the arrival of the President on Monday evening.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 11:31:45 am
