Traffic curbs in Bengaluru today for Eid prayers across city; here’s list of diversions

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The Bengaluru police have announced traffic restrictions in various parts of the city on Saturday, March 21, in the wake of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. The traffic restrictions are primarily in the City Market, Chamarajpet, in west Bengaluru, and the Frazer Town (Pulikeshinagar), Kadugondanahall (K G Halli) areas in east Bengaluru, as large crowds are expected to gather at mosques for prayers.
Curbs in City Market, Chamarajpet
A large gathering of approximately 15,000 to 20,000 people is expected to participate in prayers at the BB Junction on Mysore Road and at the BBMP Playground near 7th Cross, 1st Main Road, Chamarajpet, the police said.
As a result, vehicular movement on the Mysore Road will be temporarily restricted. The traffic curbs will be imposed on the following areas:
– From Tollgate Junction to Town Hall via B B Junction and over the BGS Flyover on Mysore Road.
– From Town Hall towards Mysore via BGS Flyover and BB Junction up to Tollgate Junction.
Alternative routes:
Traffic curbs in Frazer Town/ Pulikeshi Nagar area
– All types of vehicles heading from Old Udaya TV Junction towards Millers Road and St John’s Church Road will be temporarily restricted.
– All types of vehicles heading from Haines Road and St John’s Church Road towards Millers Road and Nandidurga Road will be temporarily restricted.
– All types of vehicles heading from Nandidurga Road towards Millers Road and St John’s Church Road will be temporarily restricted.
Alternative routes
– Vehicles from Old Udaya TV Junction towards Millers Road and St John’s Church Road can turn right at Old Udaya TV Junction, reach Bamboo Bazaar Junction, go via Netaji Road, turn right at Promenade Road, travel on Hains Road, then turn right towards St John’s Church Road.
– Vehicles from Haines Road and St John’s Church Road towards Millers Road and Nandidurga Road can take Bamboo Bazaar Service Road to Cantonment Road, turn left, then right onto Queens Road, reach Old Udaya TV Junction, turn right, and go via Jayamahal Road towards Millers Road and Nandidurga.
– Vehicles from Nandidurga Road towards Millers Road and St John’s Church Road can turn left on Nandidurga Road, left onto Benson Cross Road, turn right at Bore Bank Road, G K Well Junction, then via Haines Road towards Millers Road and St. John’s Church Road.
Restrictions on parking
– Parking of all types of vehicles on Millers Road is temporarily prohibited. Traffic restrictions in the KG Halli region from 5 am to 2 pm. Vehicular movement is restricted from Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle.
Alternative routes:
Vehicles proceeding from Nagawara Junction to Shivajinagar can take the left turn at Nagawara Junction, proceed on Hennur Road, take a right turn, proceed on HBR 80ft Road, Chandrika junction route, proceed on Lingarajapuram flyover, reach Pulakeshinagar Police Station, take a right turn at Robertson Road Junction, and then proceed on Haines Road to reach Shivajinagar.
Vehicles proceeding from Shivajinagar to Nagawara Junction should proceed on Spencer Road, take a compulsory right turn, proceed on Spencer Road to reach Coles Road, and further proceed on Veerasandra Road to reach Hennur, Banaswadi, and Nagawara Junction.
– Vehicles proceeding from RT Nagar to Kaval Bairasandra via Nagawara Junction can take a left turn at Pushpanjali Talkies, proceed on Veeranna Palya Junction, and take a right turn to reach Nagawara Junction.
No-parking zone: Parking of all types of vehicles is prohibited from Pottery Circle to Nagawara Junction.
Parking areas
– Those attending prayer near the Eidgah ground and Bilal Mosque can park their vehicles on Alphonsus School Cross Road and Pillanna Garden Road.
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