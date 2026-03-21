Traffic curbs in Bengaluru today for Eid prayers across city; here’s list of diversions

The traffic restrictions are primarily in the City Market, Chamarajpet, in west Bengaluru, and the Frazer Town and Kadugondanahall (K G Halli) areas in east Bengaluru. (File photo)

The Bengaluru police have announced traffic restrictions in various parts of the city on Saturday, March 21, in the wake of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. The traffic restrictions are primarily in the City Market, Chamarajpet, in west Bengaluru, and the Frazer Town (Pulikeshinagar), Kadugondanahall (K G Halli) areas in east Bengaluru, as large crowds are expected to gather at mosques for prayers.

Curbs in City Market, Chamarajpet

A large gathering of approximately 15,000 to 20,000 people is expected to participate in prayers at the BB Junction on Mysore Road and at the BBMP Playground near 7th Cross, 1st Main Road, Chamarajpet, the police said.

As a result, vehicular movement on the Mysore Road will be temporarily restricted. The traffic curbs will be imposed on the following areas: