BJP’s Janotsava celebrations: Traffic curbs in Bengaluru today

In view of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Janotsava to celebrate Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s one year in office, the Bengaluru police have issued traffic diversions in the city on Saturday.

While the Janotsava is being held at Doddaballapura, 40km away from Bengaluru, the traffic police have set up alternate routes as a precautionary measure for smooth movement of traffic.

Commuters moving to and from Bengaluru-Ballari Road (Kempegowda International Airport Road), Devanahalli Road and Doddaballapura Road may use alternate routes.

Heavy vehicle diversion routes (only for vehicles moving towards Tumakuru): Heavy vehicles coming from Ananthapura (NH-44)-Bagepalli towards Chikkaballapura may take diversion near Rani Cross (NH-44) instead of Doddaballapura cross (Devanahalli NH-44).

Route for vehicles going to the programme venue:

1. Bagepalli via Chikkaballapura (NH-44) towards Doddaballapura venue

Doddaballapura cross (Devanahalli NH-44) Bengaluru City Limits- Vishwanathapura-Chapparakallu-Naganayakanahalli-Raghunathapura- Doddaballapura.

2. Kolar-KGF via Hosakote towards Doddaballapura venue

Vijayapura-Vijayapura Cross-Doddaballapura Cross (NH-44)-(DevanahalliNH-44)-Bengaluru City Limits-Vishwanathapura-Chapparakallu-Naganayakanahalli-Raghunathapura-Doddaballapura.

3. Bengaluru City via Hebbal flyover towards Devanahalli-Doddaballapura venue (only for buses/cabs)

Hebbal Flyover-Kempapura Cross-Flyover-Coffee Day-Hunasamaranahalli Cross-Kote Cross-Sadahalli Gate Via Toll-Doddaballapura Cross (Devanahalli NH-44)-Left Turn-Bengaluru rural limits-Vishwanathapura-Chapparakallu- Naganayakanahalli-Raghunathapura-Doddaballapura.

4. Bengaluru City via Hebbal towards Doddaballapura venue (only for two-wheelers and cars)

Hebbal Flyover-Sanjeevininagar Cross-left turn-Service Road-Kodigehalli Cross-Byataranapura Cross-Jakkuru Cross-left turn flyover-Yelahanka Circle- Doddaballapura Road-Puttenahalli-Nagenahalli-Bengaluru rural district limits-Singanayakanahalli-Rajanukunte-Marasandra-Doddaballapura