Traffic cop, bus driver fight over parking violation in Bengaluru; video goes viral

A video of a traffic policeman and a bus driver quarreling over a parking offence in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. In the video recorded by the bus conductor, the traffic policeman was also seen snatching the bus driver’s mobile phone.

The incident happened on October 19 near Silk Board junction after the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver stopped in a no parking zone, traffic police said.

The driver, traffic police said, got into a heated argument with the traffic cop when was told to move the bus.

“From the past one week, we had put up no parking on the service road, but the BMTC bus number KA-57-F-2960 was parked on the service road, where there is no parking to any vehicles. Hence Madiwala traffic police station head constable Ravi Kumar told the driver to move the vehicle but the driver began arguing with the traffic police without following the rules,” says, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda.

Gowda said the bus driver apologised and payed a fine of Rs 1,500 for violating traffic rules.

“After an enquiry about the incident by both traffic police and the BMTC officials, it is now recorded that the driver has not followed the rule. The driver has apologised for his behaviour and has also paid the fine of Rs 1,500 for breaking the traffic rules,” added Ravikanthe Gowda.

After the video of the quarrel went viral, social media users criticized the traffic police for fighting with the driver and trying to stop the bus. “What does @BMTC_BENGALURU and @blrcitytraffic do you have to say about this. Are you guys setting up a good example? If this was a commoner doing it, both the traffic police or BMTC official would have made this an big issue. No wonder both don’t care about rules @CMofKarnataka,” a Twitter user said.

Another user said, “Totally. The bus driver wasn’t following the order to park the vehicle to the side. But, our cops need better ways to get support and backup in such cases. Why didn’t he call in for backup?”

