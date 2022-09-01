Traditional Indian health practices helped reduce COVID-19 deaths: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Traditional Indian health practices contributed to restricting COVID-19 deaths in India to half the number of deaths that was registered in the United States, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Thursday while inaugurating the Shree Dharmasthala Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

“All spiritual goals can be achieved only through the human body. Only a healthy body can attain religious goals. The world came to accept the significance of yoga during the COVID period. Even if people run behind modern medicine – which has its own place – for the improvement of immunity they have to turn to traditional systems where yoga, ayurveda, naturopathy, sidda, and unani all have roles to play and this was evident in the past 2.5 years when COVID affected the world,” Adityanath said.

“In this time, Bharat under the leadership of Modiji was able to find safety. The population of India is over 1.2 billion and the US, which has one-fourth the population, witnessed double the deaths seen in India. This shows that the traditional practices, which is recognised as Ayush, played a big role,” Adityanath said at the opening of the wellness centre run by the Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala headed by Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Heggade, who is also the dharmadhikari of the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple.

India recorded 5.27 lakh COVID-19 deaths and 4.44 crore COVID-19 cases till August 31, according to World Health Organization data. The US recorded 10.33 lakh deaths and 9.3 crore cases. Although the number of deaths in India is half that of the US, the percentage of deaths among the recorded cases is marginally more than that in the US. While 1.18 per cent of COVID-19 cases in India have resulted in deaths, the number of deaths in the US is 1.11 per cent of the total number of COVID cases.

“On the occasion of World Yoga Day, we saw the PM inaugurating the event at Mysuru. World Yoga Day is a sign of the emergence of India’s soft power on the global stage. The whole world now joins the World Yoga Day celebrations on June 21. Earlier, there was a misconception about yoga,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

During the event, the UP CM congratulated Heggade for taking forward a traditional Indian form of medicine.

Adityanath said that the states of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have a close relationship and the tradition of the Gorakhnath community exists in Karnataka through Bhagwan Shree Manjunath and the tradition of cow protection as well as public service carried out by the Adi Chunchungiri Mutt of Vokkaligas.

Advertisement

The head pontiff of the Adi Chunchungiri Mutt, Nirmalanandanath Swami, was also present at the event.