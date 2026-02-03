‘Show steps taken to trace foreign nationals overstaying in Bengaluru’: HC to Karnataka Government

Justice Nagaprasanna, said, “It is quite surprising why the state is displaying astounding silence in cases of this kind." (File photo).

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to place on record steps taken to ‘track’ and ‘trace’ foreign nationals, who are overstaying in Bengaluru, without a valid visa, or without registering themselves with the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO).

The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, mandates that registration is essential for all foreigners having visas for a period exceeding six months, except for the exempted categories, and should be done within 14 days of the first arrival at the nearest office of the FRRO.

A single judge, Justice M Nagaprasanna, issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by two Nigerians — Emeka James Iwoba and Uderike Fidelis who have approached the court seeking to declare that their arrest under the provisions of Narcotics Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as illegal, because they were not furnished with grounds of arrest before their arrest and were not produced before the magistrate within 24 hours of arrest having been made for remand.