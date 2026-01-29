‘Totally illegal’: Karnataka HC on tahsildars changing land records before appeal period ends

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka High Court has held illegal the practice of tahsildars immediately changing revenue entries (names of owners in land records) after an assistant commissioner, appointed under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, passes an order directing resumption and restoration of land to the original grantee or their legal heirs, without waiting for the appeal period to lapse.
“The recent trend, as noticed by this court, is that immediately after the orders are passed by the assistant commissioner, the revenue entries are changed without even waiting for the appeal period to lapse. This kind of practice is totally illegal and cannot be sustained in the eyes of law,” a single-judge bench of Justice R Devdas said in its order passed on January 19.
Section 5 of the Act provides for resumption and restitution of granted lands after an inquiry, as deemed necessary by the assistant commissioner, is carried out. He can direct that such land be restored to the original grantee or his legal heir. The revenue records are maintained by tahsildars, and any changes must be carried out by the tahsildar. Section 5A of the Act provides an appeal against the order of the assistant commissioner before the jurisdictional deputy commissioner within three months.
Justice Devdas directed the principal secretary of the state revenue department to immediately issue a circular directing all the tahsildars in the state that no such action shall be taken in the matter of change in the revenue entries. Consequent to the orders passed by the assistant commissioner, the tahsildars will have to wait at least till the appeal period lapses, the court added.
Further, the court directed that all deputy commissioners have to be told that whenever appeals are filed by the aggrieved subsequent purchasers before them till final adjudication, they should pass an order of stay on the assistant commissioner’s order to avoid revenue entries being changed immediately.
The court gave the directions while disposing of a petition filed by one Jayalakshmi A S, a subsequent purchaser who sought to question the order of the deputy commissioner remanding her case back to the assistant commissioner, setting aside the restoration order of a land to the original grantee, after 45 years of delay without hearing her. The court permitted her to challenge the subsequent assistant commissioner’s order, which was passed after the petition was filed.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shailendra Singh, known for producing acclaimed films like Page 3, Traffic Signal, Phir Milenge and Firaaq, opened up about his long-standing friendship with Salman Khan, the Vivek Oberoi press conference controversy, and Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai. He described Salman as a tiger who has now been tamed by success.