Toronto police arrest 19-year-old rapper for killing Bengaluru techie at parking lot

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The police in Canada have arrested a 19-year-old rapper for allegedly shooting a software engineer from Bengaluru at the parking lot of a shopping centre in Toronto on February 7.
The police identified the accused as Isaiah Thomas Badger, a resident of Edmonton, 3,400 km from Toronto.
Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, 37, a resident of Brampton and native of Nelamangala near Bengaluru, was shot around 3.31 pm in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area in Toronto.
On March 20, the Toronto police announced Badger’s arrest, stating he was located by the Calgary Police Fugitive Team and charged with first-degree murder.
According to the Toronto police, Chandan Kumar’s killing was a targeted shooting, but they did not divulge the motive behind the crime.
After allegedly killing Chandan, Badger drove his vehicle to the Claireville conservation area and set it on fire.
The Toronto Police Service website quoted Detective Sergeant Sandra Arruda as saying that Badger used a stolen vehicle to carry out Chandan’s killing.
The Toronto police found that Badger was also involved in the killing of Sergio Lopes, 65, in January. Another 19-year-old, Jacob Wallace, was also allegedly involved in this murder.
Arruda said that Chandan was a respected member of his community.
“He maintained strong connections with others in the Greater Toronto Area, particularly those from the same region of India,” she was quoted as saying. “Those who knew him describe him as kind, generous and always willing to help others. His loss is deeply felt by his family and friends.”
According to a source, an Indian living in Canada said they received information that someone is suspected of having hired contract killers to shoot Chandan.
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