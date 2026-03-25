Toronto police arrest 19-year-old rapper for killing Bengaluru techie at parking lot

The police in Canada have arrested a 19-year-old rapper for allegedly shooting a software engineer from Bengaluru at the parking lot of a shopping centre in Toronto on February 7.

The police identified the accused as Isaiah Thomas Badger, a resident of Edmonton, 3,400 km from Toronto.

Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, 37, a resident of Brampton and native of Nelamangala near Bengaluru, was shot around 3.31 pm in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area in Toronto.

On March 20, the Toronto police announced Badger’s arrest, stating he was located by the Calgary Police Fugitive Team and charged with first-degree murder.