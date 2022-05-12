scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Tomato flu in Kerala: Karnataka asks border districts to be on alert

Tomato flu is affecting children below the age of five in Kerala. Apart from red blisters, the symptoms of the flu include "high fever, body ache, joint swelling and fatigue – much like chikungunya,” a health department release said.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 12, 2022 9:55:09 am
Karnataka's border districts have been asked to monitor children for any signs and symptoms in the OPDs of health institutions. (Express File Photo)

With several cases of tomato flu being reported in children in Kerala, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has instructed authorities to keep a vigil on daily travellers from the state entering border districts like Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamrajnagara and Mysuru. Sudhakar also reiterated that there was no need to panic.

“Cases have also been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur in Kerala. So, border districts of the state viz Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamrajnagara and Mysuru are directed to keep a vigil on daily travellers from Kerala and also to monitor children for any signs and symptoms in the OPDs of health institutions,” Sudhakar said.

“Though some symptoms are similar, tomato flu has nothing to do with Covid-19. These symptoms are usually seen in other types of viral infections also. There is no need to panic as the authorities have been asked to remain alert. Moreover, tomato flu is endemic to Kerala,” he added.

Explained |What is tomato flu? Who does it affect?

Tomato flu is a rare viral disease, which causes red-coloured rashes, skin irritation and dehydration. The disease gets its name from the blisters it causes, which look like tomatoes.

“Further directions have been given to inform the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) section immediately if any cases with such symptoms are detected. District health officers (DHO) of concerned districts and other districts too are directed by the commissioner of health to ensure surveillance,” health commissioner D Randeep said.

