Toddler found dead near lake, Karnataka cops yet to trace missing father

A former information technology (I-T) sector employee of Bengaluru, who had gone missing Tuesday along with his two-year-old daughter, remained traceless even on Friday. Although Wednesday evening his daughter’s body was found near a lake in the Kolar region, 60 km from Bengaluru, the police are yet to trace the missing man.

The missing man, Rahul Parmar, 45, had left home Tuesday morning along with his daughter to take her to her playschool but never returned, the police said by quoting from the complaint submitted by the man’s wife Bhavya Parmar (33).

While the police are probing the case from the angle of the man going missing and the child’s death, they are also taking into consideration a false complaint of jewellery robbery filed by Rahul a few months back.

His wife told the police that Rahul had quit his job to start his own venture along with an associate earlier this year. However, he had suffered losses and was in huge debts after availing online loans.

She also told the police that she had spoken to her husband Tuesday morning around 11.25 am and after 11.45 am, the two phones that were in her husband’s possession were switched off. When Rahul and her daughter did not return till evening, Bhavya approached the police. It is at the police station that she reportedly learnt that Rahul had earlier filed a false case of jewellery theft whereas, the investigation had revealed that he had pawned them at a local shop a few months back.

Bhavya then told the police that Rahul had left home a little after the police had come enquiring about him and added that in her last phone call with him, when she had asked Rahul why the police had visited, he reportedly feigned ignorance and had asked Bhavya to stay ready so that the couple could visit the police station.

She added that around 12 noon that day, she left home and saw two policemen waiting for Rahul but neither did he come home nor did he answer his phone.

On Wednesday, around evening, a friend of Rahul informed Bhavya that Rahul had sent a location on his phone. When Bhavya and three of her neighbours reached the location, they found Rahul’s car near the Kendatti lake in Kolar and subsequently, discovered the child’s body. In the second complaint after the discovery of the child’s body, Bhavya accused Rahul of killing their daughter. Further investigation is on and the police said no conclusion can be drawn until Rahul is found.