TOD framework ready, to be piloted in six metro stations in Bengaluru

Anjum Parvez, the managing director of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), Thursday said the transit-oriented development (TOD) policy will be implemented on a pilot basis in six metro stations on the Central Silk Board and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) stretch. Officials said the policy aims to make the best use of the public transport network through appropriate land use in urban spaces.

The Urban Development Department in an order dated November 17, 2022, had approved the TOD policy for Bengaluru. “The TOD aims to be an enabler to increase the viability of public transport, as a revitalizing tool to transform urban core areas through redevelopment and planning land uses that create lively sustainable places in greenfield development. It also aims to reduce private vehicle dependency for commuting,” said an official.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) which coordinates the planning and implementation of urban transport projects and programs has shortlisted six metro stations for the implementation of TOD policy on a pilot basis. According to the policy insights compiled by DULT, the TOD policy provides an opportunity to leverage the ongoing investments in non-motorized transport (NMT) and public transport (Namma Metro, suburban rail, and bus priority measures) to relook at Bengaluru’s urban form, reimagine spaces and restore Bengaluru’s vibrancy.

The policy is implemented through the creation of Core TOD Zones — an area within a six-minute walk to the station. This broadly translates to a distance of up to 500 metres from the transit station. The area is generally amenable to housing the highest intensity of transit-supportive land uses. The policy also envisages the creation of a Standard TOD Zone — the area within a six-minute cycling distance to the station broadly covering a distance of up to 1,000 m around the station and is amenable to both walking and cycling. This zone will also be planned to host transit-supportive activities.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Parvez said: “With the piloting of the policy, the whole micro planning has to be changed. We have to check how much of Floor Area Ratio (FAR) should be given, how we are going to plan the streets, and what kind of provisions should be given to the organization of properties among other things. The whole idea is to densify the area and enable people to live and work closer to the mass transit system. So that the requirement for travel on roads comes down drastically.” He also added that the policy for the time being will be implemented on a pilot basis explicitly on the Outer Ring Road stretch, and further depending upon the results will be implemented in other existing metro stations.

V Manjula, the commissioner of DULT, confirmed that the TOD framework is ready and awaiting a nod from the state government. Manjula said, “While the TOD is about densification, it is also about making neighbourhoods walkable, cyclable and public transport friendly. Since one size does not fit all, the TOD policy will be implemented depending on the typology, considering environmental, historical, and heritage factors. As of now, we have shortlisted six metro stations as part of the TOD framework and are awaiting the government’s approval.”