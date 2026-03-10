‘To restore public trust’: Karnataka tables Bill to facilitate use of ballot papers for local polls

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Government on Tuesday tabled the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2026 in the Assembly to provide legal cover for its decision to use ballot papers for local body polls later this year.
“…some concerns have been raised, regarding the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) necessitating a return to the robust secret ballot paper system to restore public trust,” the Bill read.
The Congress Government’s decision to revert to paper ballots for local body elections, according to the proposed legislation, “reflects a growing consensus on the need to strengthen electoral mechanisms that prioritize anonymity and transparency”. The Bill, it stated, was “in response to concerns about EVM credibility and voter privacy”.
Last September, Karnataka’s Cabinet recommended the State Election Commission (SEC) switch from EVMs to ballot papers for local body elections. The SEC later announced that it would use ballot papers for the polls, including in five new city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.
The Cabinet decision followed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of widespread manipulation of EVMs in favour of the BJP. He blamed such manipulation for the loss his party suffered in the Bangalore Central constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The statement of objects and reasons for the Bill said that it aimed to ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner. Other objects include “ensure the secrecy of the ballot voters, and protect voters from coercion, intimidation, and undue influence”, “implement Supreme Court judgement given in Kuldip Nayar vs Union of India”, and “to strengthen electoral mechanisms that prioritize anonymity and transparency”.
The Cabinet cleared the Bill at a meeting held in the first week of February.
