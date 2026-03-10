‘To restore public trust’: Karnataka tables Bill to facilitate use of ballot papers for local polls

The Karnataka Government’s decision to revert to paper ballots for local polls followed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of widespread manipulation of EVMs in favour of the BJP. (File photo)

The Government on Tuesday tabled the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2026 in the Assembly to provide legal cover for its decision to use ballot papers for local body polls later this year.

“…some concerns have been raised, regarding the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) necessitating a return to the robust secret ballot paper system to restore public trust,” the Bill read.

The Congress Government’s decision to revert to paper ballots for local body elections, according to the proposed legislation, “reflects a growing consensus on the need to strengthen electoral mechanisms that prioritize anonymity and transparency”. The Bill, it stated, was “in response to concerns about EVM credibility and voter privacy”.