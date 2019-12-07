To make city safer for women, Bengaluru police want CCTV cameras in cabs

Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has written to the Karnataka transport department to issue directions to cab-hailing companies and vehicle rental firms to install the CCTV cameras. Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has written to the Karnataka transport department to issue directions to cab-hailing companies and vehicle rental firms to install the CCTV cameras.

After the recent Hyderabad rape and murder, the Bengaluru police, in a bid to make the city safer for women, wants cab aggregators to install CCTV cameras in their vehicles.

Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has written to the Karnataka transport department to issue directions to cab aggregators and vehicle rental firms to install the CCTV cameras.

Rao confirmed the development, saying: “I have sought strict rules to install the CCTV cameras, along with emergency buttons, GPS, and other safety measures in the cab. The CCTV cameras should be visible to the passengers so that they feel safe in the cab.”

After the Hyderabad incident, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) too allowed women to carry pepper spray for self-defence. B L Yeshwanth Chavan, Chief PRO, BMRCL, said security staff across metro stations had been instructed to allow women with pepper spray to board trains.

A Bengaluru student, Nupur Patny, has recently developed an augmented reality-based heat map to mark out sexual harassment-prone areas in the city. The project, titled ‘It’s Not My Fault’, aims at facilitating post-incidental support to the sexual harassment victims on a digital platform.

