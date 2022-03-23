TN man brought to Karnataka for issuing death threats to high court judges over hijab verdict

The Bengaluru police on Tuesday brought to the city a man from Tamil Nadu who had allegedly issued death threats to three Karnataka High Court judges, including Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, over the recent verdict on the hijab row.

The man has been identified as Rahamathulla, a native of Madurai, and he has been brought to Bengaluru from Tamil Nadu by the Karnataka police after producing a body warrant, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday. The minister added that the Karnataka government had taken the threat to judges seriously, as it amounts to challenging the system, and there is a need to suppress such elements.

“The Tamil Nadu police have extended cooperation. The magistrate court here has remanded him for eight days’ police custody,” minister Jnanendra said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered by the Cubbon Park police on Saturday after a video clip on social media showed a man speaking in Tamil and issuing death threats to the three judges.

According to sources, Tamil Nadu police arrested Rahamathulla, who is said to be an office-bearer of an organisation called Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ), in Madurai on Saturday.

In a veiled threat, he had referred to the incident of a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down by a vehicle during his morning walk last year, they said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said that the state government would provide Y-category security to the three high court judges who had delivered the verdict in the backdrop of the threats.

A three-judge bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi had on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim girl students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.