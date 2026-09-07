4 killed in Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway crash while returning from Tirupati

The Innova crashed into a stone culvert near Doddakari village in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) on Monday morning. (Photo by special arrangement)

A trip to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh ended in tragedy for two families in Karnataka after four people were killed and three others injured when their Innova crashed into a stone culvert near Doddakari village in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) on Monday morning.

The police identified the dead as Devendra, 44, his mother-in-law Sharadha Bai, 70, and Devendra’s children, Deeksha, 20, and Vishnu Sai, 12— all residents of Mysuru. The injured victims have been hospitalised.

According to the police, families of two sisters—one based in Bengaluru and the other in Mysuru—set out for Tirumala for darshan around 3 am and were returning home when the accident occurred around 7 am.