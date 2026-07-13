‘Don’t make it a political arena’: Tirupati official slams Shivakumar’s ‘aarti’ plan

A day after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a proposal to allow lawmakers and other visiting dignitaries from Karnataka to participate in the first aarti at the Tirupati temple, a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust member has rejected it as a unilateral proposal.

The first aarti at the temple in Andhra Pradesh is called Tirumala Nitya Aarathi. It is offered to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara in the sanctum in the presence of monks, special representatives, the head priest, and a special officer representing the Maharaja of Mysore, who has historical connections to the temple.

On Monday, TTD trust member G Bhanuprakash Reddy urged Shivakumar not to “do politics” over the temple ritual. He said in a video statement, “Yesterday D K Shivakumar ji said he is planning to introduce a new proposal to allow MLAs, ministers and officers to attend the Mangal Arathi. This is not right. These privileges were granted to the Mysore Maharaja. They are not for you, your cabinet, or your MLAs. You withdraw your words. This is a spiritual place; don’t make it a political arena. I will raise the issue before the board meeting, which will be held tomorrow.”