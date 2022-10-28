‘Is our MLA alive?’ ask residents of a Karnataka village who don’t have proper power, water supply

Tirumagondanahalli is a small village situated just 20 kilometres away from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. But despite its close proximity to the airport, the village with a population of about 1,200 gets a power supply only for three hours daily and a water supply once or twice a week, the residents alleged.

Piqued over the decades-long apathy of elected representatives, the villagers last week gave vent to their emotions by erecting a banner titled ‘Is our MLA and other leaders alive’ and garlanding it with slippers.

It also carried photographs of half-baked development works undertaken in the village that falls in the constituency of Devanahalli MLA Nisarga Narayanaswamy L N of the JD(S) and also write-ups of fund misappropriations in the name of non-existent projects.

Harsha, a villager, told The Indian Express, that the villagers have given hundreds of representations but nothing yielded results. “The grama panchayat and the authorities concerned claimed to have executed works to the tune of over Rs 50 lakh under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department funds since 2014,” said Harsha, while adding that the locals have listed out all the evidence in the banner to disprove the claims of the panchayat.

It has been alleged that fake bills were generated by government officials in the name of asphalting roads, constructing drains, and installing water purifier tanks in the village.

“However, none of these has been done. We suspect a scam behind this,” Harsha said.

Going a step further, Tirumagondanahalli villagers say that if the issues are not addressed they would either choose not to vote or would cast NOTA in the next Assembly elections slated to be held next year.

“The village is just 5 kilometres from Doddaballapur town. We are desperate to draw the attention of the elected representatives and the officials concerned,” said Harsha explaining why such a banner was installed now

“No one has bothered to address our issues,” said another villager Santosh.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed at Doddaballapur rural police station against some youths of the village and a counter-complaint was filed stating a lot of misappropriation of funds in the name of “development works” in the village.

When The Indian Express tried to reach MLA Narayanaswamy, he did not respond to the calls made.