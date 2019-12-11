Tipu Sultan chapters should be retained in Karnataka textbooks: Expert committee report

In October, Madikeri BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan had demanded the removal of lessons on Tipu from school textbooks, alleging they “contained wrong information”, and that “Tipu was no freedom fighter”. In October, Madikeri BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan had demanded the removal of lessons on Tipu from school textbooks, alleging they “contained wrong information”, and that “Tipu was no freedom fighter”.

Chapters on Tipu Sultan, the 18th century King of Mysore, should be retained in state textbooks, a special committee formed by the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) has said in a report to the state government.

The report was submitted earlier this week.

A source from KTBS, a government body, told indianexpress.com, “None of the chapters included in our textbooks glorify Tipu Sultan. Instead, they present an objective picture of him. The textbooks have been written in a manner that no judgments are passed on the former Sultan of Mysore.”

Two reports were submitted by the committee — one for textbooks of primary classes (Classes VI and VII) and another one for high school (Class X) — said a KTBS official.

Earlier this year, in October, Madikeri BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan had approached Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, demanding the removal of lessons on Tipu from school textbooks, alleging they “contain wrong information”, and that “Tipu was no freedom fighter”. Following this, the minister had sought a report on Ranjan’s proposal from the Managing Director of KTBS.

When contacted, KTBS MD Madegowda said, “The report was submitted to the state government by KTBS on Monday, after the three-member committee appointed to look into the matter submitted the same to us.”

Prof. Ashwathanarayana, chairman of the special committee, said, “The contents of the expert committee report are confidential. We have looked into the evidential allegations put forth by the MLA in a document running into 16 pages, and have submitted the report, as sought by the state government.”

Incidentally, days after Madikeri MLA raised his demand, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had said that the government was trying to remove Tipu Sultan’s history lessons from textbooks in the state. “Such topics must not find a place in textbooks. 101% we are not going to allow such things to happen,” he had said in Bengaluru.

“It is up to the government’s discretion now whether to retain or remove these lessons,” Prof Ashwathanarayana, who is also a faculty member in the Department of History, University of Mysore, added.

