Tipu Jayanti celebrated at Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan for the first time

Tipu Jayanti was celebrated for the first time at the Idgah Maidan in Karnataka’s Hubballi town on Thursday, even as Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, who was headed to the venue to protest, was detained by police on the way.

About 200 people including members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Samata Sainik Dal celebrated the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan amid tight security.

Though there were disagreements among the organisers as well as opposition from Hindutva activists, the event concluded within two hours as stipulated by the BJP ruled Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

Asked how the permission was given, a corporator said that it would have looked unfair if Tipu Jayanti were not allowed as the very next day Obavva and Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations would be held.

“The rule the corporation followed while permitting the Ganesha festival was applicable this time also,” the corporator said.

While AIMIM leaders including Dharwad joint secretary Vijay Guntral, Imtiyaz Bilepasar, Abdul Hameed Bepari and Abdul Razak participated in the event, the party’s district president and corporator, Nazeer Ahmed Honyal, distanced himself from it.

On Wednesday night he objected to celebrating the event at the holy place. However, Vijay said that Honyal had promised to attend the event.

Elaborate security was provided near the Idgah Maidan and police barricaded the qibla wall (wall facing Islam’s holy city of Mecca) at the ground.

Meanwhile, Muthalik continued to attack the BJP government for allowing the celebration of Tipu Jayanti. As he said he would seek a court ban on Tipu Jayanti celebrations, the AIMIM’s Guntral said the event would be held every year.

Tipu Sultan, a 17th-century ruler of the Mysore kingdom, died fighting the British in 1799. Hindutva outfits label him as anti-Hindu, alleging that he had killed several Hindus and imposed the Persian language during his rule.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government began Tipu Jayanti celebrations in 2016, leading to protests across the state by the BJP. In 2019, the B S Yedyiurappa-led BJP government cancelled the official celebrations.

After a decades-long battle over the ownership of the Idgah Maidan, the Karnataka High Court had ordered that the property belonged to the corporation. As the Anjuman-E-Islam, the Muslim side in the dispute, approached the court opposing right-wing organisations’ plans to celebrate Independence Day at the ground, the court rejected its plea and allowed the corporation to take a decision.

The Ganesha festival was also celebrated at the Idgah Maidan for the first time this year.

Six people were killed in police firing after a group of protesters led by the BJP’s Uma Bharati defied curfew and tried to forcibly hoist the national flag at the ground on August 15, 1994.