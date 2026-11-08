Bengaluru minister calls for key mobility upgrade at Tin Factory Junction

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed officials to prepare a master plan for the redevelopment of Tin Factory Junction at KR Puram, focusing on pedestrian safety and public transport connectivity.

Tin Factory Junction, one of Bengaluru’s major and traffic-ridden junctions, has become a bottleneck due to ongoing construction of the metro’s Blue Line and heavy traffic from KR Puram towards ITPL, Whitefield, and Marathahalli converging there. Vehicles entering the city from the outskirts and traffic moving along the ring road add to the congestion.

Gowda inspected the area and held discussions with officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Namma Metro, and other agencies on Saturday.

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The minister said the master plan should address the entire mobility ecosystem, ensuring that pedestrians, bus and metro travellers, and motorists can move safely and conveniently. He directed officials to provide properly designed bus bays and bus stops, along with suitable facilities for long-distance buses. The plan must also ensure smooth transfers between metro and bus services, and provide convenient access for commuters arriving by autos, taxis, and other modes of transport.

The minister stressed that pedestrian movement must be a central consideration in the redevelopment plan. Safe and uninterrupted footpaths should connect metro stations, bus stops, and other public transport facilities, allowing commuters to change modes without having to negotiate unsafe or obstructed stretches.

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Gowda also directed officials to improve road curves, undertake widening wherever necessary, and scientifically redesign the junction to ease traffic movement. Measures such as free-left turns and other required road engineering improvements should be incorporated into the plan.

Several connecting roads damaged

Reviewing the impact of metro and K-RIDE construction in and around the junction, the minister noted that several connecting roads had been damaged. Some stretches are also at lower levels, resulting in waterlogging during heavy rainfall. He directed the agencies to coordinate and ensure that roads affected by metro works are properly restored. Road repairs must be taken up immediately after the completion of civil works, and stretches should be reopened for public use without avoidable delay.

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The minister directed that the plan should cover roads, footpaths, public transport facilities, traffic management and beautification of the junction. He said the required funds would be provided through the city corporation to implement the development works.

The directions came during the launch of the second phase of the Ward One campaign near Tin Factory Junction, under the East City Corporation.

The Ward One campaign was launched on November 1 to address everyday civic and infrastructure problems through coordinated action by all departments concerned. The first phase covered 43 wards, with nearly 90 per cent of the identified works completed. The second phase has now been launched across approximately 40 wards in Bengaluru.

On November 5, the Cabinet cleared Rs 1,118.50 crore in additional funds for the completion of the Bengaluru Ring Road project. The cost has been revised from Rs 2,290.50 to Rs 3,409 crore. The 134-km road network, covering Attibele, Sarjapur, Dommasandra, Gunjur, Varthur, Whitefield, Airport, and Nelamangala, is expected to play a crucial role in improving connectivity and easing traffic movement around the city.