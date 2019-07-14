Karnataka girl student drowns while shooting TikTok video

A 20-year-old college student from Kolar district in Karnataka drowned while shooting a TikTok video, the police said. Mala, a student of Government Women’s College in Kolar, slipped into a pond on June 12 while enacting a scene from a movie.

Advertising

“The victim accidentally slipped into a farm pond and drowned with none to help as she was shooting the video alone. The incident took place in Vadagere taluk and it came to light after her parents went searching for her,” an officer from the Kolar rural police station told Indianexpress.com.

Also read: Delhi teen ‘shot dead by friend’ while making TikTok video

Mala’s friends said she was an aspiring actor. And her family said she was good at studies and was recently awarded a Rs 10,000 scholarship for performing well in her college. A case has been filed citing unnatural death and an investigation is underway.

Advertising

Also read: Injured while performing stunt for TikTok, Karnataka youth dies in hospital

On June 23, a 22-year-old singer and dancer died while attempting to a stunt for a TikTok video.