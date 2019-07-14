Toggle Menu
Karnataka girl student drowns while shooting TikTok video

According to the police, the victim's father told them that Mala had gone to get cattle fodder and never returned. Her family had also informed them that she was good in studies and was recently awarded a Rs 10,000 scholarship for performing well in the government college.

The 20-year-old student drowned in a farm pond while trying to shoot a TikTok video

A 20-year-old college student from Kolar district in Karnataka drowned while shooting a TikTok video, the police said. Mala, a student of Government Women’s College in Kolar, slipped into a pond on June 12 while enacting a scene from a movie.

“The victim accidentally slipped into a farm pond and drowned with none to help as she was shooting the video alone. The incident took place in Vadagere taluk and it came to light after her parents went searching for her,” an officer from the Kolar rural police station told Indianexpress.com.

Mala, the victim of the incident

Mala’s friends said she was an aspiring actor. And her family said she was good at studies and was recently awarded a Rs 10,000 scholarship for performing well in her college. A case has been filed citing unnatural death and an investigation is underway.

On June 23, a 22-year-old singer and dancer died while attempting to a stunt for a TikTok video.

