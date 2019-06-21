TikTok stunt goes awry, Karnataka youth fractures spinal cord

Toggle Menu
In a video that has gone viral, Kumar is seen trying a backflip when he loses his balance and falls, thereby sustaining serious injuries.

Kumar was shooting the video at a local school ground on June 15 when the incident took place. (Reuters)

A 22-year-old singer and dancer fractured his spinal cord after he attempted a stunt for a video on the popular TikTok mobile app at Godekere village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumakuru district, Karnataka.

In a video that has gone viral, Kumar is seen trying a backflip when he loses his balance and falls. He was shooting the video at a local school ground on June 15 when the incident took place.

The youth, who is the sole breadwinner of his family, is currently undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. According to his family members, doctors have estimated the cost of surgery to treat the fracture to be around Rs 10 lakh. While he may recover, he might find it difficult to walk, they claimed.

