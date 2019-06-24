Toggle Menu
Injured while performing stunt for TikTok, Karnataka youth dies in hospital

The youth fractured his spinal chord while trying a backflip for the TikTok video. He was working as a singer and dancer in a local orchestra.

The stunt video of Kumar has gone viral on social media. Kumar had decided to shoot the video of his stunt at a local school ground on June 15, and injured himself. (Image: Reuters)

A 22-year-old singer and dancer who fractured his spinal cord while attempting a stunt for popular mobile app TikTok recently died at a Bengaluru hospital on Sunday.

Kumaraswamy battled for life for eight days at Victoria Hospital after trying a backflip for the TikTok video. He lost his balance while performing the stunt and fell down and fractured his spinal chord.

He was shooting the video at a local school ground on June 15 when the incident took place. Kumaraswamy, the lone breadwinner for his family, was working as a singer and dancer in a local orchestra. According to family members, he did not own a smartphone. His friends were recording his stunts to upload on TikTok.

