Injured while performing stunt for TikTok, Karnataka youth dies in hospital

A 22-year-old singer and dancer who fractured his spinal cord while attempting a stunt for popular mobile app TikTok recently died at a Bengaluru hospital on Sunday.

Advertising

Kumaraswamy battled for life for eight days at Victoria Hospital after trying a backflip for the TikTok video. He lost his balance while performing the stunt and fell down and fractured his spinal chord.

READ: TikTok stunt goes awry, Karnataka youth fractures spinal cord

He was shooting the video at a local school ground on June 15 when the incident took place. Kumaraswamy, the lone breadwinner for his family, was working as a singer and dancer in a local orchestra. According to family members, he did not own a smartphone. His friends were recording his stunts to upload on TikTok.